'Oklahoma!' back for weekend two

Charleston Light Opera Guild’s 70th anniversary celebration continues this weekend with “Oklahoma!” at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center’s Little Theater.

 F. BRIAN FERGUSON | Gazette-Mail

The Charleston Light Opera Guild returns for weekend number two of it’s 70th anniversary production of “Oklahoma!” at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Little Theater. The show features a cast of 50 and includes notable songs like “Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin’,” “People Will Say We’re In Love” and the title song. A pioneering musical, the show clocks in at over three hours, but reviewer Eric Douglas called it “three hours well spent.” Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $25 and $35. For more information, call 304-343-2287 or charlestonlightoperaguild.org.

