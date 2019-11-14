The Charleston Light Opera Guild returns for weekend number two of it’s 70th anniversary production of “Oklahoma!” at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Little Theater. The show features a cast of 50 and includes notable songs like “Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin’,” “People Will Say We’re In Love” and the title song. A pioneering musical, the show clocks in at over three hours, but reviewer Eric Douglas called it “three hours well spent.” Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $25 and $35. For more information, call 304-343-2287 or charlestonlightoperaguild.org.
'Oklahoma!' back for weekend two
Reach Bill Lynch at lynch@wvgazettemail.com, 304-348-5195 or follow @lostHwys on Twitter. He's also on Instagram at instagram.com/billiscap/ and read his blog at blogs.wvgazettemail.com/onemonth.