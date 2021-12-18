Holding my breath, I sucked in my stomach and attached the blade-like hooks that closed the wide, golden, inordinately bedazzled belt.
This, not the ridiculous-looking matching gold hat with the blue feather, worried me.
For a moment, I wasn’t sure I could get the belt on. It had been two years since the last time I’d worn the thing. The belt was part of my costume for the “Arabian Scene” in Charleston Ballet’s production of “The Nutcracker.”
Two years seemed like a long time, but the belt fit just fine — or fit about as well as it did two years ago.
Call that a minor victory during an endless age of anxiety and ever-expanding food delivery services.
In the mirror of the men’s dressing room backstage at the Clay Center, I snapped a picture of the getup and then joked with my Arabian scene partner, Zeke, that we looked like a couple of old school professional wrestlers, like the “Rock N’ Roll Express” minus the mullets.
“Next year, we should get fake, matching tattoos, like big, black cobras,” I said and flexed my arm. “We could be tag team partners.”
Zeke shook his head and laughed.
Ted Brightwell, Charleston Ballet’s “Mother Ginger,” told me I ought to get an earring to complete the outfit, but there wasn’t time to find an appropriate clip-on and I haven’t worn a real earring since I started writing for a living.
I felt I could either be a paid nerd or a middle-aged hipster but couldn’t manage both and sleep at night.
As little of my costume as there was, I was a little self-conscious about stepping out on stage in front of hundreds of people wearing it. Shirtless and wearing light blue, polyester pajama pants was something that usually only my dogs at home saw me in, but I was glad to be on stage again, glad to be part of “The Nutcracker.”
Along with getting out to see some new holiday sights and take part in a few new holiday activities, I wanted to revisit a couple favorites — like “The Nutcracker.”
As with most holiday shows or most shows in 2020, the annual performance with the Charleston Ballet and the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra was canceled, though ballet director Kim Pauley tried to stage some version almost all the way until the very end.
This year’s “Nutcracker,” she told me, had its own challenges. Charleston Ballet usually partners with Columbia Classical Ballet from South Carolina, who supplements the local ballet company and also provides most of the male dancers.
There just aren’t a lot of men who dance ballet.
Columbia Classical Ballet’s membership, however, is largely international. Many of its dancers are from Asia or Europe. After most public performances were canceled during 2020 because of the pandemic, dancers returned home because they couldn’t work.
Travel restrictions were slow to ease up and many foreign-born dancers still haven’t returned to the United States, which had put a strain on many small dance companies across the country, who were scrambling to find dancers for shows.
I was glad to come back and felt lucky that Kim didn’t ask me to try and fill in for one of the actual dancers. She didn’t want me to try and fling myself in the air or attempt to catch someone flying across the stage.
That could have only ended badly.
No, all Kim needed me to do was not tackle my party scene partner, Nadege Tao, in the first act, and not drop the back end of the litter carrying Sheena Jackson, who was the solo dancer in the “Arabian” scene.
The latter I could manage for sure. I might not be a fantastic dancer, but thanks to CrossFit, I’m pretty good at lifting and toting. We call that a deadlift and a farmer carry at CrossFit WV.
For the rest, I’d been diligently attending Tuesday night rehearsals at the ballet’s studio off Capitol Street in Charleston for about six weeks, relearning steps and catching up with ballet friends I hadn’t seen in two years, except on Facebook.
All the adults looked about the same, except Nathan Hardin, who had a beard. However, the little ballerinas, the young girls who’d been mice or gingersnaps in the 2019 show had shot up. Most were at least a head taller, and I felt like a distant relative who’d come for Christmas dinner.
Everyone wore masks during rehearsals. Kim demanded it. Pulling a show of this size off, with as many moving parts as it had, meant everyone had to behave responsibly and try to keep each other healthy.
We wanted to entertain, not be a super-spreader event.
The week of the show was a blur of work, getting to rehearsals at the Clay Center and trying to catch up with my son, Joel, who’d lost a job on the previous Saturday and was departing for Colorado Friday night.
I barely saw him. He had loose ends to tie up before he could leave, and I had commitments I could not shirk. When he was home, I was at work or at rehearsal. When I was home, he was away, doing laundry or saying goodbye to friends.
There was no telling when he’d be back.
What I had of him were leftovers and not even that — just empty glasses and dirty dishes set by the sink from when he’d come in late, after I’d gone to bed, and made himself something to eat.
I, on the other hand, wasn’t eating much, hadn’t for a few days. While I normally keep an eye on the scale and what I eat, I’d been a little more disciplined leading up to the show. To improve my chances for fitting into that belt, a few days ahead of “The Nutcracker,” I’d cut out bread, beer and salt, things that might cause bloating.
Zeke and I were both looking forward to eating normally again.
“I’ve got cheesecake waiting for me at the end of this,” he told me.
“I’m eating everything,” I said.
Opening night, the cast for the party scene lined up in the wings, backstage, waiting for the show to begin. Standing, waiting to walk across the stage with Nadege, I looked over to offer my arm and stared.
It was the first time I’d seen her entire face.
The shows went very well. I got my steps right (or pretty close) and we didn’t dump Sheena on the stage. The audience was generous. The applause was loud and delighted.
At one point, Zeke looked over at me during the curtain call, as if to say, “How many times are we going to bow?”
After the curtain closed at the end of the second show, I made my way from the next to back row to the front of the stage to try and catch Maestro Grant Cooper, who’d led the symphony through “The Nutcracker.”
He left Charleston and the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra a few years ago to pursue a new career as a grandfather.
I just wanted to say hello and tell him it was good to have him back, but I don’t think he’d expected to be accosted by shirtless me in blue polyester pajama pants.
We shook hands briefly and then he quickly made his exit without a word.
I laughed. Kim shrugged and said, “It is what it is.”