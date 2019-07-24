Organizers announce lineup for Multifest's 30th anniversary celebration

The first weekend in August will come alive in Charleston as the long-running multicultural celebration, Multifest, will celebrate its 30th anniversary beginning Friday, Aug. 2, at Haddad Riverfront Park.
Dallas Staples, president of the Multifest board, said the Charleston community’s participation is what has led to the event’s continued growth.
“We’re just so appreciative of all the support from the community, and really, the community’s support is what makes Multifest such a great event,” he said. “[We] always have the support of city government, county government and state government, and we appreciate all of our sponsors who have been with us for many, many years.”
Staples also helped announce the lineup for this year’s event.
On Friday night in conjunction with Live on the Levee, the Krista Hughes Band will play at 6:30 p.m., followed by headliner Hybrid Soul Project at 7:45.
“We hope that everyone will come out and enjoy that,” Staples said.
Multifest continues all day on Saturday, Aug. 3, with yoga starting at 9 a.m. and fireworks rounding out the night at 10:30.
The headlining act is Jagged Edge, a group that has roots in Charleston and is a Grammy-nominated and Soul Train Music Award-winning R&B group. Opening for them will be 69 Boyz, a hip-hop group from Florida best known for their 1990s hit, “Tootsie Roll.”
Sunday, Aug. 4, will feature a variety of gospel performances running from noon to 5:30 p.m.
“We feel like we have events that will reach all genres of life, from our youth all the way up to our older adults,” Tamara Eubanks, executive director of Multifest, said.
Zacardi Cortez, a contemporary Christian hip-hop artist from Houston, will headline on Sunday. There will also be performances by Santa Cruz and R&B artist Howard Hewett.
Charleston City Councilwoman Jennifer Pharr announced a brand-new event for Multifest that adds an extra day to the weekend of fun.
“We’re going to have an African American heritage event on Aug. 5,” she said. “It’s going to be sponsored by the West Virginia Power in conjunction with Multifest, and Black Sheep Burritos and Brews is going to be the title sponsor.”
Pharr said the event was created after Rod Blackstone, with the West Virginia Power, pitched the idea to her. She said it’s also in response to comments that were heard during a teen town hall earlier this month on Charleston’s West Side, as well as expressions from other citizens encouraging more youth programming.
“It is going to be an event geared toward the youth — bring them out,” she said. “Let them know that the Power is a safe place, a fun place.”
Pharr announced Atlanta-based group, Gabby and Madi, who performed at Super Bowl 53, will headline the event.
Kevin Madison, manager of Black Sheep Burritos and Brews, said the restaurant was “proud to step up to the plate” to sponsor Multifest.
“When Black Sheep set out on their fifth year this year, the owners and myself sat down, and our goal was to give back to the community that has been so giving to us over the years,” he said.
The restaurant formed the “Pints for a Purpose” campaign that has raised $6,600 for local nonprofits and allowed them to back the event.
Admission to the heritage night at Power Park will be free, and the first 500 children through the gate will be given a free food and drink voucher.
Madison also said the Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority is sponsoring transportation from many locations on the West Side to get as many people as possible to the event.
Local community organizations and groups can pick up tickets from 4-6 p.m. today at Black Sheep to distribute.
“Now, it’s going to be a fourth exclamation point for Multifest, and this game is not going to be just about a singular night at the ballpark, it’s going to be laying a foundation for something that’s going to last not just every year here, but beyond that in the community and making a difference in the lives of people [of] all ages among our very powerful heritage of African Americans that we are surrounded by in this place,” Rod Blackstone said.
There will also be an adult block party held at Black Sheep Burritos and Brews the night of Aug. 15 in conjunction with Art Walk that will help raise funds for other efforts, according to Pharr.
For a complete list of Multifest events, visit www. multifestwv.org.