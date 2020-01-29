Oscars watching for a good cause next weekend

The Children’s Therapy Clinic will hold its 16th annual “A Night with the Stars” Oscars gala Feb. 9, at the Embassy Suites Hotel, in Charleston.
The event, a fundraiser for the private, nonprofit organization that provides therapy services to children with special needs whose families have little or no insurance or income, includes live music, contests and games, prizes, food and beverages, plus a big screen broadcast of the Academy Awards ceremony in Hollywood.
Advance tickets are $100 or $125 at the door. Tables for 10 are available for $900 each. For information about the event, call 304-342-9515 or visit www.childrenstherapyclinic.com.