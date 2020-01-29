Pat Boone to appear at WV Music Hall of Fame ceremony

Actor/singer Pat Boone will be among the presenters at this year’s induction ceremony for the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame. The former teenage heartthrob will help induct Clarksburg native Mayf Nutter.
Nutter’s career included songwriting, singing and some acting. He appeared in a variety of television programs through the 1960s and ’70s, including “The Waltons,” “Gunsmoke,” “The Dukes of Hazzard” and “Charlie’s Angels.”
Boone is an entertainment industry icon. One of the biggest stars of the 1950s, he earned 38 Top 40 hits and appeared in 12 films, as well as on a variety of television programs.
Other inductees and presenters include Evelyn Turrentine Agee presenting for Ethel Caffie-Austin; Grammy winners Tim and Mollie O’Brien presenting for Honey and Sonny Davis; Mountain Stage co-creators Andy Ridenour and Francis Fisher presenting for Mountain Stage host Larry Groce; and filmmaker Carl Fleischhauer and musician Gerry Miles presenting for influential traditional music band The Hammons Family.
The Hall of Fame induction ceremony and performance will be held April 4 at the Culture Center Theater, in Charleston. It will be broadcast live on West Virginia Public Broadcasting.
Tickets are $75 in advance or $95 at the door. VIP tickets are also available. For information, call 304-342-4412 or visit wvmhof.com.