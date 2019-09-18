Paw Patrol Live! at Big Sandy Tuesday and Wednesday

Adults may wince when one of these stage shows based on a kids’ cartoon or a television show, like “Paw Patrol Live!” rolls into town.
Children will latch onto a favorite show and watch it dozens (and dozens) of times. They’ll know the songs, sing along or sing them on their own. They’ll have the T-shirt, the toys and the posters, but parents might be reluctant to take their children to the live show because, haven’t they already seen this?
Pen Chance would say yes and no.
Chance, a very human actor, plays Mayor Humdinger, one of the human characters in the complex puppet and multimedia show, “Paw Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue,” which comes to Big Sandy Superstore Arena in Huntington Tuesday and Wednesday.
He said, sure, kids have seen Chase, Marshall, Skye, Rubble, Rocky, Zuma and Everest. They know the stories and personalities of the pups. But kids aren’t just getting to see their favorites cartoon characters brought to life, they may be coming out to get their first taste of live theater — and Chance takes that seriously.
“If we can get a kid to look at what we’re doing and ask how do they do that? I want to do that. That’s a good day’s work for me,” Chance said.
He added that being part of “Paw Patrol Live!” makes that pretty easy. You can’t beat name recognition.
“This is Paw Patrol, the number one rated kids’ show,” he said. “It’s been the number one kids show for a couple of years now.”
And while it’s a good show for the junior-sized set, Chance said it’s not terrible for the grown-ups. Some of the jokes and one-liners are more tuned to the adults and there’s the technical aspects of the set and the puppets, which are interesting, even to the people on stage, he said.
“There’s a bit of a learning period with learning to bring these pups to life,” he said. “That’s something you figure out when you’re in costume doing the show. It’s little simple things, like learning to move your hip one way to make the dog look a certain way. You learn tips and tricks over time.”
Trained as an actor, Chance said he didn’t set out to work with puppets or perform in a children’s show.
“I never thought I’d be a teacher, never thought I’d work well with kids,” he said. “Just from my experience in high school, children made me nervous.”
But in college, he learned about theater for children and it became a sideline for him.
“My first two jobs out of college were acting jobs, but they had a fair amount of teaching as well,” Chance said.
These days he enjoys it. Paw Patrol is fun, and he gets to tour the country performing.
“I’m loving every minute of it,” he said.
Chance plays Mayor Humdinger, the antagonist for the show, but the actor said he wouldn’t categorize him as a villain.
“He’s a really misunderstood guy — and really funny and fun to play,” he said.
Mayor Humdinger just has different goals than the pups of Paw Patrol.
“He’s the mayor of Foggy Bottom,” Chance said. “He really wants Foggy Bottom to be important. Not to give anything way, but our show involves a race and he really wants Foggy Bottom to win. He doesn’t necessarily want the Paw Patrol to lose, but he wants his town to win.”
Chance said the tour is scheduled to end in February but could go on after that. If so, he hoped to be part of the show whether it continued for another few months or for another year.
“I really enjoy the travel and love making families happy,” he said.