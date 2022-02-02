Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The popular children's cartoon character Peppa Pig comes to the Charleston Municipal Auditorium April 20 for “Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure.”

The show features all of Peppa’s friends, including her brother George, as well as Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe.

Tickets are $43, $47 and $53, and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Tickets can be purchased at the Charleston Coliseum box office or at www.ticketmaster.com.

