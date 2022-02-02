Peppa Pig coming to Charleston Municipal Auditorium in April Staff reports Feb 2, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The popular children's cartoon character Peppa Pig comes to the Charleston Municipal Auditorium April 20 for “Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure.”The show features all of Peppa’s friends, including her brother George, as well as Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe.Tickets are $43, $47 and $53, and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Tickets can be purchased at the Charleston Coliseum box office or at www.ticketmaster.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest News AP Former WV Supreme Court justice, bankruptcy judge dies WV Senate passes civil revenge porn bill Volunteer fire chief faces embezzlement, larceny charges MEC football: UC coach Pat Kirkland takes assistant job at Jacksonville State under Rich Rodriguez Chuck Landon: What's left is all right for WVU's Curry Peppa Pig coming to Charleston Municipal Auditorium in April House committee pushes forward mental hygiene bill for inmates Things to do this weekend: Feb. 4-6 Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: February 2, 2022 Daily Mail WV Alzheimer's Association, W.Va. Chapter official discusses ongoing challenges, goals NIH awards WVU $2 million to study link between Alzheimer’s disease, chronic stress County EMTs, paramedics are 'worn-out and short-handed' Communities could lose emergency ambulance service Big Brothers Big Sisters expanding in West Virginia