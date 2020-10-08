Essential reporting in volatile times.

Sherlock Holmes Play
The Children's Theatre of Charleston will stream their show "Sherlock Holmes and the First Baker Street Irregular" this weekend. Sherlock Holmes is played by Ethan Grose (left), 14, Watson by Sophie Alexander, 17 and Wiggins by Braylie Smolder, 12.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

The game is afoot!

Children's Theatre of Charleston returns this weekend with a COVID-19 edition of “Sherlock Holmes and the First Baker Street Irregular.”

The show matches up the world's greatest detective with some pint-sized assistance.

Recorded at the Clay Center, the shows will be streamed at 7:30 p.m on Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sunday. 

Tickets to view the show online are $15 for adults, $10 for students or $30 for family viewing.

Tickets go on sale online through CTOC.org Thursday.

