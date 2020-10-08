The game is afoot!
Children's Theatre of Charleston returns this weekend with a COVID-19 edition of “Sherlock Holmes and the First Baker Street Irregular.”
The show matches up the world's greatest detective with some pint-sized assistance.
Recorded at the Clay Center, the shows will be streamed at 7:30 p.m on Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Tickets to view the show online are $15 for adults, $10 for students or $30 for family viewing.
Tickets go on sale online through CTOC.org Thursday.