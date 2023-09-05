Pianist Byeol Kim is adjusting as best she can to a lot of change. Kim, her husband and her piano music-loving dog just moved from Chicago to Florida in time for her to start a new teaching job at Rollins College in Florida.
Florida’s humid client is very different than what they were used to in Chicago — and it’s peak Hurricane season.
Also, Kim just had a baby.
Over the phone from her new home, Kim laughed and said, “So, a lot of new experiences in one month.”
Getting out and performing, like she’ll do Saturday with the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra at the Clay Center, sort of seems like something she already knows.
Music has been a constant for the Korean-born star since she was a child. She started performing early and has scarcely slowed down, even while she was pregnant.
The baby arrived about two months ago. Kim played shows through June.
That last couple of months were hard.
“It was rough physically,” she said. “These days, it’s harder emotionally.”
People told Kim after her pregnancy that things were going to be different, music was going to be different.
“You hear things differently is what they said,” she explained. “But I feel it. All the harmonies feel different.”
The struggle now is making the different parts of her life work together.
“Yeah, it’s been really interesting,” she said. “It’s been tricky to figure out balancing between, like, class preparation and teaching and also practicing.”
“I’m not the person who likes sitting at the keyboard tuning for hours,” she said.
Kim is focused and her time is measured, which is more complicated now. She said she’s managing the work and even finding time to work with the piano outside of preparing for concerts.
“I like spending time outside of piano practice,” she said. “I have to be in a good mood. I have to have good ideas in my head. Sometimes that happens at midnight, and I could just try out two passages of music.”
Lately, Kim said she’s been doing a lot more of that.
“Even when I’m breastfeeding my baby,” she said. “When I have some idea, I write them on the score immediately. The next change I have sitting at the keyboard, that’s the time to just try them out.”
Life with a baby is an adjustment, but so far, so good.
For Saturday’s show with the West Virginia Symphony at the Clay Center, Kim said she was playing a very feminine piece. She’s scheduled to perform Clara Schumann’s Piano Concerto in A minor, Opus 7.
“My debut in the States was with Amy Beach,” she said. “I’ve always been about female composers, and I love Clara Schumann’s short pieces, as well her small character pieces.”
Kim said the piano concerto had feminine characters within the traditional style.
Part of it reminded her of Robert Schumann’s work, she said, with similar textures. But the music was decidedly female.
“There are like little details,” she said. “Just listen to it and feel.”