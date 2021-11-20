It’s the most wonderful time of the year — and after a muted holiday season in 2020, most of the area’s regular seasonal events are back (and then some).
To help you make plans, here is a quick calendar to help you find ways to make things happy and bright over the next several weeks as you’re finishing up your shopping.
Nov. 25
Union Mission’s 10th Annual Drumstick Dash: 9 a.m. Laidley Street on Kanawha Boulevard. Admission $30 or $35 on race day. Details at tristateracer.com.
Thanksgiving Day Yoga: 11 a.m. Free. Yoga Power, 601 Morris Street. Register at yogapowerwv.com
Nov. 26
Record Store Day: Free. Area independent record stores will have in-house specials and hard-to-find music for fans and collectors. Sullivan’s Records opens at 8 a.m. Budget Tapes and Records opens at 9:30 a.m.
Holly Days at the Clay Center: 11 a.m. Nov. 26-27, Dec. 4, 11 and 18. Activities and craft workshops. With cost of admission into the Clay Center. Available through the Clay Center box office, call 304-561-3570 or visit theclaycenter.org.
Black Friday ArtWalk: Noon to 8 p.m. Free. Self-guided art tour of downtown Charleston.
City of Charleston Tree Lighting and Inaugural Holly Jolly Brawley at Brawley Walkway: 5 p.m. Free. Live music. Holiday themed activities. Downtown Charleston.
St. Albans Festival of Lights: 6 to 9 p.m. Donations accepted. St. Albans City Park. Nightly hours 6 to 9 p.m. through the holiday season.
Contemporary Youth Arts Company presents “Mary”: 7 p.m. Adults $15. Students and seniors $8. Elk City Playhouse, 218 Washington St. Tickets at cyacwv.showclix.com. The show also runs 7 p.m. Nov. 27, 2 p.m. Nov. 28, 7 p.m. Dec. 2-4, and 2 p.m. Dec. 5.
Dec. 1
Christmas with Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith: 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $35.50. Charleston Municipal Auditorium. Tickets available at ticketmaster.com.
Dec. 3
South Charleston Christmas Tree Lighting: 7 p.m. South Charleston Mound.
The 2021 Huntington Nutcracker with Huntington Dance Theatre: 7:30 p.m. Tickets $25 at the door. Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center.
“Comfort and Joy,” womanSong Winter Concert: 7:30 p.m. Tickets $10 at the door. Christ Church United Methodist Church, 1221 Quarrier St.
Fayetteville’s Gingerbread Festival: Dec. 3-5. Information and schedule at visitfayettevillewv.com
Dec. 4
South Charleston Christmas Parade: Noon. D Street, South Charleston.
Christmas in Appalachia with Johnny Staats and The Delivery and Chosen Road: 7 p.m. Tickets $17 and $22. Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center. Visit ticketmaster.com.
West Virginia Symphony Orchestra’s Sounds of the Season: 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $19. Clay Center. Visit wvsymphony.org or call 304-561-3570.
Dec.5
Appalachian Children’s Chorus Christmas Concert: 3 p.m. Advance tickets $12. At the door, adults $15, seniors $10, children 12 and under $5. Charleston Baptist Temple, 209 Morris St. Information at wvacc.org.
Dec. 9
The Gaither Vocal Band presents All Heaven & Nature Sing: 7 p.m. Tickets $26. Charleston Municipal Auditorium. Visit ticketmaster.com.
Charleston Christmas Parade: 7 p.m. Kanawha Boulevard at Capitol Street to Washington Street to Clendenin Street.
Feast of the Seven Fishes Festival: Fairmont. Dec. 9-11. Screening of film, “Feast of the Seven Fishes,” hometown Christmas market, Italian street fair and Christmas parade. Details at mainstreetfairmont.org.
Dec. 10
The Children’s Theatre of Charleston presents “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever”: 7 p.m. Adults $15. Students $10. Charleston Coliseum. Visit childrens-theatre-of-charleston.square.site. Show also runs 1 and 7 p.m. Dec. 11, 1 p.m. Dec. 12.
“A Christmas Carol”: 8 p.m. Adults $17. Seniors and students $12. Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main Plaza, St. Albans. Call 304-721-8896. Show also runs 8 p.m. Dec. 11, 2 p.m. Dec. 12, 8 p.m. Dec. 17-18 and 2 p.m. Dec. 19.
“The Nutcracker” with Charleston Ballet and the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra: 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $15.50. Clay Center. Call 304-561-3570 or visit theclaycenter.org.
Dec. 11
Hurricane Christmas Parade: 4 p.m. Main Street, Hurricane.
“A Storybook Christmas Parade”: 5:30 p.m. Ansted.
“Tis the Season with Andy Leftwich & Friends”: 7 p.m. Free. Concert with Grammy award-winning fiddle player. Teays Valley Baptist Church, Teays Valley Road, Hurricane.
Friends of Old Time Music and Dance present “A Very Chaise Lounge Christmas”: 7:30 p.m. Adults $25. Seniors $10. Students $10. Culture Center Theater. Visit footmad.weebly.com.
“Christmas in Narnia, the Ballet” with True Impact Dance and Performing Arts: 7:30 p.m. Tickets $22. Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center, Huntington. Call 304-633-1238 or visit trueimpactarts.com.
Cirque Dreams “Holidaze”: 7:30 p.m. Tickets $29. Mountain Health Arena, Huntington. Ticketmaster.com
Dec. 16 and 17
Bob Thompson’s “Joy to the World” featuring vocalist Dr. Kim Nalley: 8 p.m. Tickets $30. Culture Center Theater. Visit mountainstage.org.
Dec. 17
Lindsey Stirling Christmas Program: 8 p.m. Tickets $35. Charleston Municipal Auditorium. Ticketmaster.com.
Dec. 18
West Virginia Symphony Orchestra with the West Virginia Symphony Chorus Handel’s “Messiah”: 7:30 p.m. Tickets $25. Clay Center. Visit wvsymphony.org or call 304-561-3570.
“Rocky Mountain High Experience: A John Denver Christmas,” starring Rick Schuler: 8 p.m. Tickets $60. John Denver holiday tribute. Charleston Coliseum. Visit ticketmaster.com.
Dec. 23
Sound Checks “A Not So Silent Night” featuring Shelem and Shine: 7:30 p.m. Tickets $20. Clay Center. Visit theclaycenter.org or call 304-561-3570.
Dec. 25
Christmas Day Yoga: 1 p.m. Free. Yoga Power, 601 Morris Street. Register at yogapowerwv.com