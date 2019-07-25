Play about West Virginia native and jazz age icon to debut at N.C. festival

It’s not a name that a lot of people outside of certain jazz circles often remember. It’s not a name that’s always remembered even here in West Virginia, where Ada “Bricktop” Smith was born, but more people are about to learn about the singer, dancer and Paris jazz club owner.
“Bricktop: Legend of the Jazz Age,” an original production from Lewisburg’s Greenbrier Valley Theater, will debut this weekend at the National Black Theatre Festival in North Carolina.
The one-woman show, written by GVT’s artistic director Cathey Crowell Sawyer and performed by singer/actress Gabrielle Lee, premiered in October of 2018 to enthusiastic crowds, according to Sawyer and music director Kermit Medsker.
“They loved it,” Sawyer said. “They loved the music and Gabrielle was fantastic.”
Bringing Bricktop to the stage took years, though Sawyer said she’d been interested in Smith since she arrived in Lewisburg almost 30 years ago.
“I had a friend who was very familiar with her and did some research on her when she was at Yale,” Sawyer said. “Then someone with the historical society expressed an interest in doing a play and I kept saying, ‘I want to do it. I want to do it.’”
But to do the story, she had to dig.
Smith was born in Alderson in 1894, the youngest daughter of an Irish father and an African American mother.
She had light skin and striking, red hair.
After her father died when she was a child, the family moved to Chicago where she eventually became involved with vaudeville and ragtime music.
Later, she moved to New York and was part of the Harlem Renaissance before getting to Paris following World War I.
Bricktop became a legend of the café society set of the 1920s. She was friends with 20th century luminaries including F. Scott Fitzgerald, Langston Hughes, Duke Ellington and Josephine Baker. She was celebrated in her time as an entertainer, club owner and mentor to the stars of the Jazz Age, but her name became less remembered following her death in 1984.
“I spent a lot of time in the library in Harlem and the Rose library at Emory University,” Sawyer said. “I went to Chicago and went through an African-American newspaper, looked at the Bricktop diaries and the little slips of paper she kept with addresses and notes about people who came into her club, Chez Bricktop.”
There was no end to the material.
Smith wrote an autobiography, “Bricktop by Bricktop,” and her career was well-documented in the press even into her later years, but Sawyer said she kept the story anchored to the first half of the entertainer’s life — up until about 1936.
“There were just so many stories,” Sawyer said. “I wanted her to tell those stories while acknowledging what was going on with music and race relations.”
Both were changing in the world.
Casting Bricktop, Sawyer said, was tricky because her light skin and red hair were part of her story. She said they were lucky to get Lee, who had the right look and all the experience they needed.
Lee wasn’t very familiar with Bricktop before she began the show.
“I didn’t know her as well as I know her now,” she laughed, adding, “but I did hear about her. I’ve done a lot of big band shows and worked with orchestras, doing music from the ’20s, ’30s and ’40s.”
At one show celebrating the music of The Cotton Club, a professor from Emory University told her she ought to do a show about Bricktop.
“It’s just an incredible story,” Lee said. “A real rags-to-riches story. I’m actually kind of surprised there’s not more about her out there.”
Getting the show ready for the stage was fast, just a couple of weeks from Lee’s arrival in Lewisburg to opening night. Medsker said his biggest challenge was arranging the music.
“I didn’t know her keys until she showed up,” the music director said. “After that, it was three weeks from start to finish just to get it arranged. It was a lot of work to get done.”
After the show ran, someone in the community mentioned to Sawyer the idea of submitting the show to the National Black Theatre Festival, which GVT did, but she hadn’t thought much of their chances.
“We could only send clips, not the full show,” she said. “Our union contract didn’t cover the full recording.”
They sent what they had and said they were surprised to get accepted on their first try.
“It is very exciting, isn’t it?” Medsker said.
Lee will perform the show over the weekend and Sawyer hoped the showing would be a good first step toward getting “Bricktop: Legend of the Jazz Age” placed with a larger theatrical company.
“We really hope it has legs,” she said.
Lee hoped so, too, but she was thrilled to bring the show to the festival’s audience. It was a plum opportunity.
“They call it holy ground,” she said.