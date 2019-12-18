Pro wrestling comes to Boone County for Christmas

While it may be peace on earth in your neighborhood Christmas Day, over at the Madison Civic Center in Boone County, they’ll be making a joyful noise or some kind of racket when All Star Wrestling presents “Christmas with All Star Wrestling.”
Doors open at 6 p.m. Bell time is 7 p.m. and the full show includes an appearance by 1980s wrestling superstars and NWA Tag Team Champs “The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express.”
All Star Wrestling promoter and founder Gary Damron said he’s been considering putting on a wrestling event for Christmas for years.
“Back in the ’80s and ’90s, Christmas was a big, big day for wrestling,” Damron said. “The big shows would take place on Christmas night. A lot of the pay-per-views were on Christmas.”
Doing a Christmas show now just seemed to make sense to him.
“I figured most people do their Christmas stuff Christmas Eve,” he said. “Even if they don’t, by 4 or 5 o’clock in the afternoon on Christmas Day, they’re probably looking for something to do.”
There’s just nothing open, he said, except gas stations and the movie theaters.
“The movie theaters have a big, busy day on Christmas,” Damron said.
But maybe because they’re the only show in town. Nobody else is doing anything.
Damron said he didn’t have much trouble convincing wrestlers to come out for the show.
“A few people weren’t interested,” he acknowledged. “They had plans or wanted to spend the whole day with their families and that’s great, but a lot of the wrestlers were looking for something to do, too. I mean, after dinner, there’s not a lot to do — maybe watch a game on television or something.”
Damron had high hopes for the Christmas event and said he’d already sold about 70 tickets but expected that most people would wait until the day of the show until they decided to come.
“You have family coming in or you’re not sure how the day is going to go,” he said.
It made perfect sense to wait, Damron said, but he figured that people would get tired of being cooped up in the house.
“If it works, great,” he said. “If not, we just won’t do this again.”