Five years ago this month, Duke Davis and Ganon Jones Jr. became The Mane Event.
The men had been training to become wrestlers at Pro Wrestling eXpress in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. It was their similarities that brought them together.
Jones was always into playing sports. He was a basketball player his entire life, and a football player later on. After graduating college, he was looking for something physical to do.
He considered trying pro wrestling.
“You know what, let me give this a shot, I’m a big guy, I’m an athlete,” Jones said.
So in 2013, Jones went to a local tryout in Pittsburgh, “and the rest is history,” he said.
Like Jones, Davis wanted something athletic to do after he graduated from Robert Morris University in Pittsburgh, where he played football.
“After graduating, I got an itch for some type of sport to stay active,” Davis said. “Instead of doing semi-pro football, I decided to start training to become a wrestler.”
A lifelong fan of wrestling, Davis had a connection with his grandmother who watched it with him. He looked up to the Steiner Brothers, Scott Hall, Bret Hart and Booker T.
Davis started training in August 2015, and debuted March 2016. During his training, everyone kept comparing him to Jones.
“Everyone kept comparing me to him because of our hair and height,” Davis said. “I was like, ‘Who is this guy?’ I looked him up on Facebook, ‘Ahh, he looks cool.’ I met him at a show and we kicked it off.”
The men became friends first, and started daydreaming about the possibility of becoming a tag team.
“I said to him it would be cool if we became a tag team, we’re both tall, we have the hair,” Jones said. “Why don’t we actually pitch this? We have this unique enough look to stand out as a team.”
With each standing 6-foot-5 with long locs, they formed their tag team, The Mane Event, in March 2017.
Since then, they’ve wrestled in Kentucky, Florida, New York, Boston, and of course, Pittsburgh. They will come to Charleston for their fifth show with Pro Wrestling Conquest on Friday, March 25. Their opponents have not yet been announced.
“[Pro Wrestling Conquest] always has a super fun crowd, a rowdy crowd,” Jones said. ”They have a good blend of wrestling fans and casual fans.”
The event, To The Moon!, will not only feature The Mane Event, but another Conquest regular, Nelsonville, Ohio’s Jock Samson (you know he beat the Honky Tonk Man?) vs. WARHORSE, IWTV’s longest reigning champion who was named Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s 2020 Independent Wrestler of the Year and who challenged Cody Rhodes for the TNT championship on AEW Dynamite in July 2020.
Conquest’s champion, Levi Everett, who brings a butter churn with him to the ring, will defend his title against “Man Dime” Elijah Dean.
Pro Wrestling Conquest’s To The Moon! will take place at Quantum Sports in Kanawha City. The event starts at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for ringside seats, $15 for general admission and $5 for general admission for those 12 and younger. Tickets will be available at the door. For more information, visit face book.com/ProWrestlingConquest.