The fans asked for more tag matches, and Pro Wrestling Conquest is giving them a whole night of tag team matches.
Book More Tag Matches, You Cowards! will feature six matches and is scheduled for Sept. 10 at Quantum Sports Center in Charleston.
Conquest has matches for fans of all ages. Old-school WCW fans can see Lenny and Lodi face the Outrunners. The Awakening (formerly known as the Ascension in NXT and WWE) face the Mane Event to be the first ever Conquest tag team champs. IMPACT! Wrestling fans can see Ace Austin and Mad Man Fulton face Generation Dead as they reunite for one night only.
Other matches include:
Victor Benjamin and Lady Frost vs. Facade and Dani Mo
Tate Twins vs. Money Shot vs. Jungle Kings
Conquest’s Imperial Champion Jock Samson vs. Cole Karter, who will pick each others’ partners.
Conquest’s last event in July, In Your Hausen, was its biggest so far, with about 400 fans in attendance, according to Derek Stowers, one of Conquest’s owners.
Tickets are $5 for children, $15 general admission and $20 ringside, and can be purchased by messaging Pro Wrestling Conquest’s Facebook page, facebook.com/ProWrestlingConquest/. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and belltime is 7:30.
The show will also be streamed live online at www.indywrestling.live. The stream will start at 7:30 p.m. and costs $9.99.