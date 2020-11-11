Charleston, WV (25301)

Today

Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.