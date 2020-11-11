West Virginia Public Broadcasting will present the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame’s 2020 induction ceremony 7 p.m. Saturday night.
The show, hosted by Leftover Salmon founder Vince Herman and Emily Miller, artistic director of August Heritage Center, will honor Ethel Caffie-Austin, “West Virginia’s First Lady of Gospel Music;” WVVA Jamboree stars Honey and Sonny Davis; Mountain Stage host and co-creator Larry Groce; singer/songwriter/actor Mayf Nutter; and the Hammons Family, a family of influential traditional musicians.
The two-hour show includes musical performances by several of this year’s honorees, along with previous hall of fame inductees Tim O’Brien, Charlie McCoy and singer/actor Pat Boone, among others.
This will be the hall's eighth induction ceremony and first to be presented without a live audience.
The 2020 class of inductees was announced in early 2019, with the induction ceremony set for April 4 of this year at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston. The onset of the coronavirus pandemic forced the hall of fame to postpone the ceremony and rethink its plans.
“Due to restrictions imposed by COVID-19, we had to be creative in putting together this year’s ceremony," said hall of fame director Michael Lipton. "As a result, we have a number of performances, presentations and remarks that were filmed in other parts of the country.”
Much of this year’s event was filmed in September at the Culture Center Theater. The two-hour special will air at 7 p.m. Saturday on West Virginia Public Broadcasting's television networks and website, wvpublic.org, and its Facebook page.
“While there’s no substitute for a live audience and live TV, I think we’ve put together a great show -- and one that showcases the considerable talents of these West Virginia musicians,” Lipton said.
The show is available to watch for free, but the hall of fame is asking for support from viewers to help offset production costs. For more information about the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame, call 304-342-4412 or visit wvmhof.com.