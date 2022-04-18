Rapper Jeezy in Charleston Saturday By Staff reports Apr 18, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Rapper Jeezy comes to the Charleston Municipal Auditorium on Saturday. Courtesy photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Charleston gets another dose of rap and hip-hop Saturday night at the Municipal Auditorium as trap music pioneer Jeezy comes to town.The Georgia native has released 10 studio albums, a host of mixtapes and 70 singles. He is best known for hits like “Soul Survivor,” “I Luv It” and “Put On.”His most recent album was 2020’s “The Recession 2.”Tickets for the show start at $60 and can be purchased at the Charleston Coliseum box office or by visiting www.ticketmaster.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest News Hoppy Kercheval: Addiction is the No. 1 problem in WV (Opinion) Judge delays man's sentencing for 2019 shooting death Tom Crouser: Hate inflation? Just wait til the recession (Opinion) Marshall football: Neal, Beauplan give strong foundation for LB group top story WVU football: Improved offensive line features experience, depth On Retirement: Worries about Alzheimer's and Medicare's concerning move regarding Alzheimer's drug Rapper Jeezy in Charleston Saturday Alban Arts Center welcomes you to 'The Spitfire Grill' Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: April 18, 2022 Daily Mail WV Tamarack artists explore space in ‘The Fine Art Frontier’ Other Tamarack Marketplace juried exhibitions for 2022 WVU research suggests interrupting immune response improves multiple sclerosis outcomes Marshall Health recognized as state's first Center for Comprehensive Multiple Sclerosis Care Mindfulness, exercise may ameliorate symptoms, pain for those with MS