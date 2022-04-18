Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Jeezy

Rapper Jeezy comes to the Charleston Municipal Auditorium on Saturday.

 Courtesy photo

Charleston gets another dose of rap and hip-hop Saturday night at the Municipal Auditorium as trap music pioneer Jeezy comes to town.

The Georgia native has released 10 studio albums, a host of mixtapes and 70 singles. He is best known for hits like “Soul Survivor,” “I Luv It” and “Put On.”

His most recent album was 2020’s “The Recession 2.”

Tickets for the show start at $60 and can be purchased at the Charleston Coliseum box office or by visiting www.ticketmaster.com.

