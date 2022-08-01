Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Kevin Gates Atlanta

Rapper Kevin Gates performs Saturday night at the Charleston Coliseum.

 Jimmy Fontaine | Courtesy photo

Rapper and singer Kevin Gates comes to the Charleston Municipal Auditorium 7 p.m. Saturday.

Gates has released three studio albums, three EPs, 17 mixtapes and 34 singles.

