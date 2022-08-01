Rapper Kevin Gates performs in Charleston Saturday Staff reports Aug 1, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Rapper Kevin Gates performs Saturday night at the Charleston Coliseum. Jimmy Fontaine | Courtesy photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rapper and singer Kevin Gates comes to the Charleston Municipal Auditorium 7 p.m. Saturday.Gates has released three studio albums, three EPs, 17 mixtapes and 34 singles.Some hits include “2 Phones,” “Really Really” and “Big Gangsta.”Tickets are $49.50, $79.50 and $139.50, available at the Charleston Coliseum box office or through Ticketmaster. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Entertainment Recommended for you Latest News Gazette-Mail editorial: Special session disaster shows Justice rushed Rapper Kevin Gates performs in Charleston Saturday Manchin touts Mountain Valley Pipeline completion as part of budget bill deal Jack Bernard: Now if only Manchin, Sinema would end the filibuster . . . (Opinion) 103rd West Virginia Amateur: Bilby, Mullens share lead after tough, weather-plagued second round PJM show WV's uniquely high reliance on coal and big solar backlog to state lawmakers Tom Crouser: Manchin got it right (Opinion) AP More rain, more bodies in flooded Kentucky mountain towns Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: August 1, 2022 Daily Mail WV West Virginia’s energy industry could play critical role in ‘hydrogen economy,’ says GO-WV director Natural gas is key to WVU engineer’s vision for clean hydrogen energy Kathleen M. Jacobs: 'How it's done is how you do it' Charleston author strikes gold with comprehensive 'Golden Girls' guidebook Browning, 'Golden Girls' actress to meet fans in Princeton Saturday