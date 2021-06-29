The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

20210629-gm-moneybaggyo1

Chart-topping rapper Moneybagg Yo is coming to the Charleston Municipal Auditorium in August.

 Courtesy photo

Rapper Moneybagg Yo is coming to the Charleston Municipal Auditorium Aug. 8.

The rapper is known for a variety of songs including the hits, “Time Today,” “Said Sum” and “Rookie of the Year.”

His fourth studio record, “A Gangsta’s Pain,” was released on April 23 and is certified gold.

The album features appearances by Future, Polo G, Lil Durk and Pharrell Williams, among others

Tickets for the Aug. 8 show are on sale now and start at $50.

For more information, call 800-745-3000, visit the Charleston Coliseum box office or go to www.ticketmaster.com.

