Ravenswood Ohio River Festival slated for next weekend

The Ravenswood Ohio River Festival, the longest running festival in the state, will mark its 35th year at Riverfront Park, in Ravenswood.

Admission is $5 adults, $2 for children age 7 and under.

The schedule includes:

Friday

3 p.m. – Gates open

5 p.m. — Ravenswood native Luke Sedecky.

6 p.m. — Crowning of the River Queen.

6:30 p.m. — Carl Michael, Magician & Illusionist

8:15p.m. — DeJaVu Musical Group.

Saturday

10 a.m. — Gates open

7:30 to 10:30 a.m. — Super Breakfast at the North United Methodist Church at corner of Washington Street and Brown Street. Admission is $6 for adults, $3 for children ages 5-7, age 4 and under, free. The event is sponsored by the North United Methodist Church Men’s Group

10 a.m. — Bocce Tournament

10:30 a.m. — Grand Parade

Noon — Opening Ceremonies

1 to 3 p.m. — Power Boat Races

2 p.m. — Car and Bike Show. Ravenswood Plaza

4 p.m. — Corn Hole Tournament

5:30 p.m. — Wacky Cardboard Boat Race

7 p.m. — Shane Runion

8 p.m. — Restless Heart

Zambelli Fireworks Display immediately following Restless Heart.

Sunday

11 a.m. — Gates open

1 to 3 p.m. — Power Boat Races

3:30 p.m. — Royal Rubber Ducky Drop into the River. Tickets $5, three chances to win First Place, $500; Second Place, $200; and Third Place $100. You do not have to be present to win. Tickets are available by calling Lucy Harbert at 304-273-2293

4 p.m. — Eagles Tribute Band, Hotel California

Other Activities: Meigs Inflatables, face painting and duck pond.

