Reba McEntire will bring her Reba: Live in Concert arena tour to the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center on Oct. 20. The concert will mark the country superstar’s first visit to the capital city in 24 years, Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said.
“It means so much to have Reba McEntire come back to the city of Charleston after 24 years,” Goodwin said during a news conference Monday announcing the show.
The 17-city tour will also feature country singer Terri Clark. Tickets start at $47 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
Presale tickets are available beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday for fans who have signed up for Reba’s email list by Monday night.
“She’s had 10 hits since she last performed here, so ticket sales we know are already going to be flying out the door right now. On the heels of so many sold-out shows, so many wonderful performances here in the city of Charleston, this is just another feather in the cap for the Coliseum & Convention Center and the city of Charleston,” Goodwin said.
The city and the coliseum’s management partner, OVG360, also announced Monday that the coliseum set records for ticket and concession sales in March and April.
The coliseum made $300,000 in net earned income from food and beverage sales in March, setting a record that it then broke in April, general manager Patrick Leahy said.
In March, a sold-out crowd at the Professional Bull Riding Pendleton Whiskey Velocity tour and sold-out shows by country singers Tracy Lawrence and Clay Walker, and kids show CoComelon, contributed to record-breaking month.
The convention center also hosted the West Virginia Music Educators Conference, which brought in 2,000 students and teachers from across the state.
In April, a sold-out Morgan Wallen show broke coliseum records for largest gross ticket sales, largest food and beverage gross sales for a single show and largest gross merchandise sales for a single show, according to coliseum officials. A spokesperson for OVG said they are not able to release the actual amounts that set the records.
The same month, the coliseum hosted full houses for comedian Nate Bargatze, and R&B artist Jeezy, the city said. The convention center also hosted the United Way Dancing with the Stars in April.
The city currently subsidizes the Coliseum & Convention Center. The subsidy is “designed to be a financial cushion as cashflow goes up and down through the year, depending on the number and profitability of events held,” city manager Jonathan Storage said.
In fiscal year 2022, the city’s subsidy was $716,767. In 2023, the city has budgeted $900,000 for the subsidy. The coliseum and the Municipal Auditorium together have an operating budget of $6.7 million.
Leahy said there’s a plan to make the facility self-sufficient, although it might take a little time.
“That’s really our goal, to figure out how do we drive more revenue and keep more of that revenue so that what the city has to cover to help facilitate and operate this building, in order to generate is reduced and it’s costing the taxpayers less money for us to operate this building,” Leahy said. “And then the less it costs to operate this building, the greater the benefit of that economic impact [will be] all around town.”
City officials said the coliseum ends the fiscal year with eight sold-out shows and 15 that sold more than 90% of capacity, which helped it exceed an estimated $85 million in economic impact for the year.
“When these streets in the city of Charleston are filled because they’re coming to see Morgan Wallen, they’re coming to see Chris Stapleton, that they are absolutely coming to see Reba McEntire, we are the recipients. We are the beneficiaries of that revenue of people coming,” Goodwin said.
“That’s what makes a vibrant city,” she said. “A vibrant city is about filling the streets. A vibrant city is about getting people to come here for something exciting. This is a really great time in the city of Charleston. We’re seeing so many more of these events. But make no mistake, there’s a strategy behind it. This certainly doesn’t happen overnight.”