The Great Rubber Duck Race. Stern-wheeler races. The P.A. Denny. Billy Ray Cyrus, Gloria Estefan or any of the countless other musical acts that have graced the Kanawha Boulevard stage through the years.
Ask any Charlestonian of a certain age and they’re likely to have fond memories of the old Sternwheel Regatta.
As the city welcomes the Regatta back after a 14-year hiatus, many people are revisiting those old memories.
Charleston Councilman Bobby Brown remembers taking children to the Regatta, where there was always face-painting and other activities. One year in particular, Brown said he had just been laid off from his job in the coal mines. He couldn’t afford to take his family anywhere else, but they still had the Regatta.
“I’d bring them down here during the day and let them watch stuff going on,” Brown said. “This was a good event for people who didn't have a lot.”
Another year, Brown, his brother and his brother’s wife came and sat in the grass and watched the musical acts.
“I think it was Loretta Lynn. We’d sit there and look at the stage. That was as close as we’d get to the stage," he said. "I’ll never forget; me and my brother don't drink, but I got a beer poured right down my back. They went right by me. He said I hope [police] don't pull you over.”
Councilman Emmett Pepper remembers hanging out at the Regatta with friends.
“I always thought I was too cool to see any of the bands play, but I just remember coming down with friends and it being fun,” he said.
Coming to the Regatta Friday, Pepper said he expected an event geared more toward his 4 year old, but was pleasantly surprised by what he found.
“It just really brought back a lot of memories,” Pepper said. “It just feels like the happy times that people have in small town America. You could probably be a lot of different places, but it’s just fun to be around people. You see people you know, especially post-COVID. It just feels like, you know, we've all gotten used to not seeing each other. It’s been really fun.”
Pepper said he thinks this year’s Regatta reboot has gone well. He worried at first whether many people would show up.
"It’s everything I remember,” Pepper said. “I mean, honestly … I'm impressed. The leadership that it took from everyone involved -- I don't take any credit for it. If it were me, I would have been scared to do something, to go so big. And they did it. They made it happen and it worked.”
Debbie Burden, of Newark, Ohio, and her family used to come to the Sternwheel Regatta every year before it ended after the 2008 event. It was one of several regattas they attended each summer.
“Jarrod and I would move on the boat Memorial Day weekend and we did not move off until he had to go back to school,” Burden said of her son.
“[It was] fun,” Jarrod Burden said. “It’s always fun when you're with your friends.”
Not all Jarrod Burden’s memories of the old Regatta were savory.
“I remember waking up and ... you couldn't see the old riverfront. It was unreal the trash that was left," he said. “It was not bad [Thursday] night. It was amazing how much trash was left behind in years' past. But I suppose that was with a bigger crowd. But [the new Regatta is] just getting started.”
Jarrod Burden said this year he’s mostly looking forward to hanging out with friends who also bring their stern-wheelers to regattas. The events have become reunions of sorts, the Burdens said.
“This is basically the first regatta of the season now, so a lot of these people, we haven't seen since last year,” he said.
John Gladwell, of Dunbar, remembers well the comradery between stern-wheel captains -- except during the boat races. He said Friday he was pleased so far with the resurrected event.
“I think this event ought to have five stars,” he said. “I haven't seen anything that I didn't like.”