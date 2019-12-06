Retired pastor seeks to help the people where he grew up

Some people say they never forget where they came from. Jesse Boggs means it.
Where he grew up has followed the 64-year-old Clay County native his entire life, regardless of where he lived.
Monday, the retired pastor will be at Clay County High School distributing backpacks full of supplies for children, but tonight he’s at Charleston Coliseum Little Theater for Vision Appalachia’s “A Christmas in Appalachia.”
Boggs launched the Christ-based aid organization early this year.
The concert, featuring local bluegrass great Johnny Staats and The Delivery Boys, gospel grass players Jeff and Sheri Easter and West Virginia Music Hall of Famer John Morris, among others is a benefit for Vision Appalachia’s youth-oriented mission projects and outreach.
It's meant to be a night of seasonal entertainment in keeping with the Christmas spirit, but it’s also a chance to get the word out.
“Doing the concert is to let people know who we are,” he said.
And it helps raise much needed funds to help the people of Clay County and beyond.
Boggs, who retired from Northgate Church in Pittsburgh in 2018, said a lot has changed in Clay County from when he was a boy.
“It was like ‘Mayberry, RFD,’” he said.
In his memories, it was a little idyllic, much like the old television show.
“Everybody knew everybody. It was fairly thriving,” he said.
That was until the bottom fell out of the mines in Clay during the mid-1960s.
Not long after things began to change, Boggs said his father, who worked in the distribution department of The Charleston Gazette, moved the family to Kanawha County.
They lived in Elkview. Boggs graduated from Herbert Hoover High School.
“I met my wife at the bus stop for middle school,” he said. “We’ve been married 43 years.”
Growing up, Boggs said he knew poverty.
“We weren’t poor, exactly,” the pastor said. “But we were around it. I saw it.”
Some of the things he saw stayed with him. Boggs remembered going into a home with his father and seeing some fruit set aside.
“There were two apples, two oranges and maybe a pear,” he said.
Bogg was 6 or 7 years old at the time and hungry, started to reach for a piece of fruit. His father looked at him and shook his head to tell him not to touch.
After they left, his father said to him, “Jay, that’s all they’re going to have for Christmas.”
“Dad helped them to have other things,” Boggs added. “We weren’t poor. Not compared to that.”
After high school, Boggs planned to go into forestry, but took a year to attend Appalachian Bible College in Raleigh County.
“That was just to prepare for life,” he said.
While in school, he was injured in a bus accident that took him two years to recover from. While he was on the mend, he said he began working with children at a camp near Elkview during the summer.
Boggs never did go into forestry. Instead, he went to Bible college and then the seminary, where he became a pastor and embarked on a life of service through the church.
Nine years ago, while pastor at Northgate Church, he began leading mission projects into Clay County, bringing in volunteers from other churches from around the country to help.
“We did 75 major projects over nine years,” he said. “We built porches, put in windows and roofs and did major building rehab work.”
They’ve also held camps and brought in food, clothing and supplies to needy residents.
After Boggs retired from Northgate Church last year, he and his wife, Debbie, launched Vision Appalachia full-time, which follows the teaching of Jesus Christ, advocates for, shares with and seeks to serve “the least of these” in rural Appalachia.
“We want to go wherever we can to help,” he said, but right now, their focus is Clay County, where the need is great.
Boggs said he thought it would be a wonderful night of music and hope.
“Johnny Staats is one of the best mandolin players in the country,” he said. “Jeff and Sheri Easter regularly play with Bill Gaither.”
The gospel music legend is scheduled to perform in Charleston next weekend.
“We want to share the true meaning of Christmas,” Boggs said.
For more information about Vision Appalachia visit visionappalachia.org