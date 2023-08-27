Every trend comes to an end.
Just as the western vanished from the silver screen due to a gluttony of cheaply made films that overwhelmed audiences with predictable stories (later replaced with another similarly fated genre, science fiction, in the 1950s) the superhero genre is at a breaking point.
For the past 23 years, since Bryan Singer’s “X-Men,” the superhero movie has flourished. Through highs and lows, it has shown to be a flexible genre and a constant in our cinematic lives. For every “The Dark Knight” or “Spider-Man 2” or even Ang Lee’s overly-ambitious “Hulk,” there’s half-a-dozen run-of-the-mill entries that feel like any random issue in a decades-long comic book run.
The flexibility of the comic book is what makes it a constant source of inspiration for all forms of media. However, in a comic book, anything you can imagine is possible. The only limitation is the talent of the writer conjuring the panels into a compelling narrative and the artist putting pencil to paper.
We’ve reached a similar point in cinema. As long as filmmakers have a large enough budget, anything they imagine can be put on screen. These kinds of films quickly reveal the talent (or lack thereof) of the filmmakers tasked with bringing the drawn image to life. As Uncle Ben once said — “with great power, comes great responsibility.”
For every Sam Raimi (“Spider-Man 2”) or Zack Snyder (“Man of Steel”), experienced filmmakers with a clear and concise visual imagination, there are young directors thrown into the deep end and tasked to bring beloved characters to life. Just as not every issue of a comic book can be memorable, the same holds true for their cinematic counterparts.
Ángel Manuel Soto is one of those filmmakers, leaping from the independent scene to superhero blockbuster in a single bound! He doesn’t attempt to reinvent the genre with “Blue Beetle,” instead giving us a fairly standard superhero affair, complete with quirky self-referential comedy, the requisite slugfests and a perfunctory romance.
But he does give us a film that is generally concise and coherent. For this genre, that is somewhat refreshing, even if it does feel as if we’ve seen this film a dozen other times in a different skin.
Distilling elements of the OMAC storyline from DC Comics and presenting a generally faithful origin for its title hero, “Blue Beetle” follows Jaime Reyes (Xolo Mariduena), a recent college graduate returning home to a family in disarray. Reyes also happens to be in possession of an alien technology that gifts him with incredible powers, which makes him the target of Victoria Kord (Susan Sarandon) and her seemingly endless series of identical masked soldiers. If this all sounds familiar, it should and I’m sure you can fill in the rest.
“Blue Beetle” offers nothing particularly fresh to the genre, though it is commendable for telling a story that is largely focused. Its greatest gift is that it presents no world-ending disasters, nor does it get ahead of itself and attempt to set up a hastily cobbled together cinematic universe. Instead, “Blue Beetle” is merely a solid back issue that will end up in a long box at a comic book shop after a few months.