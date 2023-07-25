You can boil down the motivation of almost every character portrayed by Jackie Chan in any action sequence across his filmography down to one phrase — “Please, I don’t want to fight!”
What makes Chan’s fight sequences so engaging is that he’s not picking a fight and he’s barely scraping by as he faces multiple opponents or obstacles. The anxiety and fear in his eyes allows us into the action, ramping up the excitement and laughs.
Buster Keaton and Harold Lloyd, who made careers out of playing underdogs who barely survive their own films, created this deft recipe for death-defying stunts, suspense and humor. For decades, Chan was about the only person dutifully studying the masters and keeping that spirit of hands-on physical action and comedy alive.
Now, Tom Cruise has gladly accepted his mission to delight audiences worldwide, taking up the mantle of the last true action hero.
Over the course of the “Mission Impossible” franchise, Cruise has risked life and limb while scaling the tallest building in the world and hanging off the side of an airplane mid-flight. In his latest vehicle — “Mission Impossible — Dead Reckoning: Part One” — Cruise ups the ante by driving a motorbike off a cliff and parachuting onto the ground below.
Like the characters played by Chan, Cruise’s Ethan Hunt is often in over his head, battered and bruised, and barely able to escape whatever precarious predicament he’s found himself in. Though they are performing superhuman feats and stunts, their vulnerability — both physical and emotional — makes them the perfect everyman hero.
While his peers may measure their on-screen heroism by how many bodies they leave in their wake, Cruise’s Hunt is a bastion of true cinematic heroism. He will not accept a life lost, even at the expense of his own, and always takes into account the collateral damage.
If he can avoid conflict, he will at almost every turn. In every punch and jump and motor vehicle stunt, you can see Buster Keaton’s stone faced glint and Jackie Chan’s exuberant everyman influencing Cruise.
Writer/director Christopher McQuarrie, helming his third “Mission: Impossible” film with this latest of outing, is equally influenced by filmmakers from decades past. He wears his love for Hitchcock on his sleeve as he constructs what may be the best extended action/suspense sequence of the past decade — a nearly hour-long finale set on a train that will leave audiences inching toward the edge of their seats until, like Hunt, they’re hanging on.
That train, by the way, is real — a tangible object in three-dimensional space that looks and feels real on-screen, because it is. In a time when computer-generated imagery is all the rage and action sequences feel more and more weightless, Cruise and McQuarrie are hellbent on keeping the action as concrete as possible. We, as viewers, can tell; it only serves to make the suspense more palpable, the thrills more hair-raising and the comedy more uproarious.
This go-around, Hunt is facing obstacles both timely and personal, as the artificial intelligence known as The Entity threatens to send humans back to the Stone Age, and Gabriel (Esai Morales), a man from his past pushes him past the breaking point, challenging his moral code.
Joining Cruise are a few fresh faces — Hayley Atwell plays Grace, a thief for hire who brings a welcome vulnerability, and Pom Klementieff barrels through everything in her path, whether with a Hummer or her sword, to hunt down Ethan’s team as Paris.
Making his first appearance since 1996’s “Mission: Impossible,” Henry Czerny returns as Kitteridge, the head of IMF, whose intense adversarial relationship with Hunt only serves to add more tension to a film already bursting at the seams with it.
Also returning are Cruise’s stable of colleagues — Simon Pegg (Benji), Ving Rhames (Luther), Vanessa Kirby (White Widow) and Rebecca Ferguson (Ilsa).
What Cruise and McQuarrie have done with the “Mission: Impossible” series is craft the most consistent blockbuster franchise of this century. And with “Dead Reckoning: Part One,” using film-making techniques that are as timeless as a polished Buster Keaton stunt or a Jackie Chan split-kick, the pair has created a true cinematic spectacle.