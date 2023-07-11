During the finale of “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade,” Henry Jones Sr. tells his son, Indiana — who is putting his life in danger in the pursuit of “fortune and glory” while reaching for the Holy Grail — that he needs to “let it go.”
The elder Jones knows the pursuit of monetary fortune and the glory of fame is meaningless next to the humility of a life lived with family and friends, full of love and precious time we will never get back.
No single entity needs to “let it go” more than Hollywood’s corporate executives, who feel the need to continuously pillage their catalogs for any property that is even remotely beloved, in order to regurgitate a film for a quick fortune and effortless glory.
Sadly, our beloved Indiana Jones — a character made famous by Harrison Ford — has fallen victim to the very thing Henry warned his son about. Disney reached for the grail, and in its hubris, fell into a pit of mediocrity, content to pacify audiences with an insincere film so mechanical and lifeless that it might as well have been written by an algorithm.
I recently had the good fortune to view two films from the golden age of the blockbuster on 35mm film in the cinema — Steven Spielberg’s “Jaws” (1975) and Ridley Scott’s “Blade Runner” (1982). These two films could not be more tonally different, with “Jaws” being the best example of a blockbuster thrill ride and “Blade Runner” being a lingering and contemplative hard science fiction film.
What both films have, however, is a distinctive voice, highlighting the vision of the artists behind the camera. Texturally concrete and sound, these films leave images and sensations that linger in the mind of the viewer for years, if not a lifetime.
They express ideas and concerns in rich and meaningful ways, utilizing and elevating the medium of film. They do not sacrifice the personal expression of their creators for unchallenging and frivolous “content” — the moniker for the absence of true creativity.
The next day, I attended a screening of Disney’s “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” a film that tries desperately to justify its existence with an endless series of plot contrivances that it mistakes for story, lacking any of the charm, wit, technical prowess or economical storytelling of Steven Spielberg and George Lucas that made the previous chapters such refreshing delights.
There is no life in the film’s attempts at humor or sense of danger to the action, most of it being an incomprehensible mishmash that feels more at home in a video game than a live-action film.
Cobbled together from spare parts, director James Mangold can do nothing to fight the flavorless machinations of the Disney nostalgia engine.
Years ago, Lucas and Spielberg predicted the implosion of the blockbuster formula that Hollywood has leached off of since they, themselves, brought it to the forefront in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s. While some of that appears to be coming true, it’s also up to audiences to vote with their wallets, demanding more from the films they’re paying to see.
The disappointing returns of this final chapter of the once storied Indiana Jones series have proven Lucas and Spielberg’s concerns correct. We can, and are, choosing not to show up for films that fail to justify their existence in a meaningful way, other than to vainly attempt to line the pockets of studio executives.
Both the Indiana Jones and Star Wars franchises once occupied a special stratosphere of cinematic excellence — the best example of escapist stories told on the blank canvas of a cinema screen. But now, they’ve been degenerated to pale imitations of their former glory, lacking any purposeful coherence.
Disney has taken these two series — as well as its vast library of animated classics — and exploited them to near exhaustion. The blockbuster genre that these franchises helped nurture and bring to life out of a love for escapist cinema has now been gobbled up by the corporatization of Hollywood.
Film is a business, yes. But art, whether crafted by an individual or a team of hundreds, is still art. It should have something more to offer than the mere illusion of light and sound.
As I watched one in a long line of seemingly endless chase sequences in “Dial of Destiny,” the deafening flurry of loud noises and incomprehensible movement lacking any sense of coherence pummeled my senses. Beaten and battered, my mind began to wander. I thought back to the days when escapism was not a dirty word — when art and commerce coalesced into a perfect synthesis of cinematic form.
Every once in awhile, we can still have those types of films, when studios and filmmakers are brave enough to trust their audiences. Disney and Lucasfilm, right now, are not capable of such a feat. The best they can conjure, with all of their money and might, is the artifice of a memory of a film we love.
One day, maybe we will get the real thing again.