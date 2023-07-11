Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Film Review - Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

This image released by Lucasfilm shows Harrison Ford in a scene from “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.”

 Jonathan Olley | Lucasfilm Ltd. photos via AP

During the finale of “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade,” Henry Jones Sr. tells his son, Indiana — who is putting his life in danger in the pursuit of “fortune and glory” while reaching for the Holy Grail — that he needs to “let it go.”

The elder Jones knows the pursuit of monetary fortune and the glory of fame is meaningless next to the humility of a life lived with family and friends, full of love and precious time we will never get back.

Stories you might like

Joshua Hill co-hosts the South Charleston Public Library’s "Reel Opposites" podcast about movies and curates SCPL’s film collection.

Tags

Recommended for you