Film Review - Heart of Stone

Gal Gadot stars in the Netflix action film, “Heart of Stone.”

 NETFLIX | Courtesy photo

Many fast-food selections are bioengineered to send our taste buds into overdrive, providing an immediate and short-lived dose of endorphins that leaves the consumer wanting more.

It seems as if Netflix is trying this same approach to its big-budget action films, as the slick and polished appearance only masks the vapidity on display.

Joshua Hill co-hosts the South Charleston Public Library’s Reel Opposites podcast about movies, and curates SCPL’s film collection.

