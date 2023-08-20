Many fast-food selections are bioengineered to send our taste buds into overdrive, providing an immediate and short-lived dose of endorphins that leaves the consumer wanting more.
It seems as if Netflix is trying this same approach to its big-budget action films, as the slick and polished appearance only masks the vapidity on display.
“Heart of Stone” is the latest example of this trend.
A pulsating, arrhythmic score accompanies a series of handheld shots showcasing actors looking at screens giving instructions whilst on a mission to secure a subject. The location is extravagant, I suppose, recalling Blofeld’s compound on “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service,” even though the film never gives the audience a clear understanding of the geography. In that way, it’s perfectly serviceable as an example of the majority of modern-day action films.
What follows is a series of preposterous obstacles for Rachel Stone (Gal Gadot) to maneuver. Despite being told that she’s not a field agent, she runs and jumps, tumbling and fumbling as she parachutes and snowmobiles down a mountain with nary a scratch on her. Even John Rambo would have suffered a sprained ankle during this sequence.
What follows is more of the same — a flurry of random images and loud noises — all desperately at war with each other, fighting for our attention. In that respect, at least the film is being up-front with its ambitions and storytelling capabilities.
Crafting suspense and thrills requires a technical prowess and understanding of how an audience reacts to a film. Hitchcock explained that, if a bomb is underneath a table and suddenly goes off, the audience would be shocked and surprised. But tell the audience, not the characters, that the bomb is underneath the table, and there is an immediate engagement from the audience, as they inch closer to the edge of their seats in anticipation.
It’s as if the writers of “Heart of Stone,” Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder, read what Hitchcock said and thought they knew better, as there is an actual sequence where a bomb explodes suddenly, resulting in a moment of shock, but leaves no lasting impact.
“Heart of Stone” feels as flavorless as you would expect coming from Netflix, whose action film offerings have seemed more driven by an algorithm as opposed to filmmakers working to reveal a truth about the human condition. There is no reason for the film to exist other than to be the next in a long line of generic action films the streamer is hellbent on throwing hundreds of millions of dollars at in an attempt to compete with theatrical features.
Not that the cast doesn’t give it their all. Gadot, who brought Wonder Woman to life with an inherent earnestness that still feels refreshing, has the natural screen presence and charisma that makes it impossible to look away.
Action thrillers don’t have to be this uninspired or inept. It just takes time, patience and a keen grasp on storytelling techniques that have worked for a hundred years.
Throwing money at the screen is easy. Telling a worthwhile story is hard.
For the reported $130 million that “Heart of Stone” cost to produce, a dozen smaller features from filmmakers interested in baring their souls on the screen could have been made. Even if only half of them were competently made, it would be a better use of money, time and energy than spending $130 million on a film that feels like an extended in-game cinematic from a video game.