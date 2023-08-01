Film as a medium mirrors America — a gargantuan melting pot of an enormous cross-section of talents from all walks of life, working together to make something that can only exist when they all coalesce and work together in harmony.
Combining photography, movement, the written and spoken word, editing, music and sound effects — among countless other talents employed by a production — a filmmaker has to orchestrate all of these instruments harmoniously to tell their story.
If there’s a singular gift possessed by Christopher Nolan, the director of “Oppenheimer,” it’s an ability to orchestrate those elements into a symphonic suite that leaves you questioning what you actually witnessed afterwards. Repeat viewings are required.
Written from the first-person perspective of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the physicist credited with developing the atomic bomb, Nolan composes a three-hour symphony from within the mind of Oppenheimer himself.
With “Oppenheimer,” Nolan crafts his most mature and complex work yet. Foregoing the lengthy exposition that has become something of a crutch for him, Nolan takes a page from Oliver Stone’s “JFK” and Spike Lee’s “Malcolm X” to birth a film where the spoken word cuts like a knife and each finely tuned edit pierces like a bullet — more involving and electric than all of the explosions Hollywood can muster — to craft a monumental biographical study of one of the most troubled and complex minds of the past century.
Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” sits alongside other great American films like “Citizen Kane,” “12 Angry Men” and “The Godfather,” immense pieces of cinema that speak not just to us as a country, but — much like one of the greatest of all films, Kubrick’s “2001: A Space Odyssey” — forces us to take an even larger dive into the fundamental question of what our mammoth power has wrought on the future of humanity.
With each frame, each movement of his symphony, Nolan positions his film as a timeless work of uncompromised art — an unrelenting deep dive into the creation and consequences of unbridled power.
By the film’s end, we’re left with the sinking revelation that we’ve all been sitting in the shadow of this moment in time, waiting for the inevitable outcome, as our energy, much like the black hole theory that aroused Oppenheimer’s intellect, can only go so far before we collapse in on ourselves.
Joshua Hill co-hosts the South Charleston Public Library’s Reel Opposites podcast about movies, and curates SCPL’s film collection.