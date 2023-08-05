The best horror stories aren’t about ghosts or monsters, but act as a vessel for something far more disturbing.
“The Shining” (1980) isn’t about a haunted hotel — it’s about a young boy’s disillusionment with his family unit. “The Thing” (1982) is about Cold War paranoia, not shape-shifting aliens. “The Exorcist” (1973) is about a male-dominated societal view of a teenage girl’s painful transition to womanhood, not demonic possession.
Danny and Michael Philippou’s “Talk to Me” (2022) is largely about addiction, the lies it tells to lure us into its hold, and the pain it causes those we care about — an intuitive and sincere portrayal of addiction as a coping mechanism for the toll that guilt and a sudden loss can take on us.
Several teenagers go to a party and instead of alcohol or marijuana, they each take turns in a ceremony involving a ceramic hand that allows you to connect to and be possessed by the dead. Uttering the words “talk to me” and “let me in” grants the dead access to the body and mind.
At first it’s a thrill, an immense high unlike any other, but soon it wraps its hands around the throats of Mia (Sophie Wilde) and Riley (Joe Bird) and refuses to let go.
Those phrases immediately call to mind the feeling of desperation, of turning oneself over to a substance or sensation, numbing the surrounding world. Substance abuse requires the giving of one’s self over completely, and so Mia finds herself lost in grief and guilt, acting against her better judgment for her next fix, crying out for love and understanding.
The Philippou brothers weave the tale in a tactful and concerned manner. Thoughtfully presented, the film grounds itself in an emotional reality as the surefooted camera work and immersive sound design lures us into Mia’s downward spiral, asking us to look within honestly, to confront our own pain with empathy and understanding, as opposed to condemnation.
A potent mixture of genuinely disturbing and grounded horror imagery and an honest portrayal of the allure and consequences of addiction, “Talk to Me” knows what really frightens us. Like the best filmmakers working in horror, the Philippous understand that it’s not just an amorphous shadow in the corner of our bedroom that scares us, but the reason why we’re seeing that shadow: it’s a reflection of ourselves daring us to look within for the answers to our torment.
Joshua Hill co-hosts the South Charleston Public Library’s Reel Opposites podcast about movies, and curates SCPL’s film collection.