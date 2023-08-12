Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Culture The Color Pink

Margot Robbie stars in Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie.”

 Warner Bros. Pictures / AP file photo

The very fact that Barbie exists in the irreverent and subversive form of Greta Gerwig’s film should be applauded. Frequently, films based on existing material turn out to be nothing more than extended toy commercials. But “Barbie” is a unique creation — a big-budget extravaganza with a truly independent spirit.

Gerwig crafts a glittery and clever tale, both timely and timeless, of gender politics and personal identity. It balances the expectations of everything that comes with Barbie’s first live-action feature film, with Gerwig’s desire to create poignant tale of a toy with an existential crisis.

Joshua Hill co-hosts the South Charleston Public Library’s Reel Opposites podcast about movies, and curates SCPL’s film collection.

