The very fact that Barbie exists in the irreverent and subversive form of Greta Gerwig’s film should be applauded. Frequently, films based on existing material turn out to be nothing more than extended toy commercials. But “Barbie” is a unique creation — a big-budget extravaganza with a truly independent spirit.
Gerwig crafts a glittery and clever tale, both timely and timeless, of gender politics and personal identity. It balances the expectations of everything that comes with Barbie’s first live-action feature film, with Gerwig’s desire to create poignant tale of a toy with an existential crisis.
Drawing upon everything from Stanley Kubrick’s “2001: A Space Odyssey” to the Wachowski’s “The Matrix,” Gerwig positions Barbie as a Joseph Campbell hero worthy of the moniker. She awakens disillusioned one day, feeling the desperation and hopelessness of her real-world owner. Just like Neo or Luke Skywalker, Barbie sets out on a quest to fix her world, and within her adventure, finds her true self-worth through intense trials and tribulations, both personal and systematic.
Like those classic mythological heroes, once Barbie leaves home, she can never truly go back. Once we open ourselves up to the real world, the facade of safety and comfort we’ve allowed ourselves to accept no longer seems appetizing. As painful as the realization is that the world is not all sunshine and molded plastic perfection, it’s worth it to learn that a life truly lived — cellulite and all — is a life worth living.
Throughout Barbie’s identity crisis, with her worldview crumbling around her like an avalanche, Gerwig keeps the film playful and sincere with the slyest of winks and nods . The only thing missing are the hands reaching from out of frame to move the characters around the vibrant playsets they inhabit.
Gerwig imbues her film with a self-referential verisimilitude that keeps the frisky absurdity unaffected from falling into the forgettable and cynical cash-grab that this film could have become.
As “Barbie” steamrolls through box office records, it’s affirming to see a cinematic event that feels genuinely earned, as parents and children alike warm to a tale that poses the most basic of questions — “Who am I?” Whether it’s Dorothy opening the door and stepping into Oz or Neo awakening to the brutal truth of the real world, these stories will always matter, but only if their creators believe in them.
Like any other bauble we identify with, as children or adults, it turns out that “Barbie” is far more than molded plastic.
Joshua Hill co-hosts the South Charleston Public Library’s Reel Opposites podcast about movies, and curates SCPL’s film collection.