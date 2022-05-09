Richwood ramp festival returns Saturday Staff reports May 9, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Feast of the Ramson returns to Richwood Saturday.One of West Virginia’s best-known celebrations of the pungent (some might say stinky) wild leek popular in Appalachian culture will once again find its way to the Richwood Community Center.Dinner will include ramps, potatoes, brown beans, cornbread, ham and bacon, desserts, sassafras tea and cold drinks. Live music will be provided by Appalachian artists.Tickets to the dinner are $20 for adults and $15 for children 12 and younger. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until the food runs out.For information, call 304-846-6790 or email rwdchamber@frontier.net. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Entertainment Recommended for you Latest News Hoppy Kercheval: Trump's endorsement tops conventional wisdom (Opinion) Robert McCollister: Putin, Ukraine and the rise of fascism (Opinion) AP WVa Tudor's Biscuit World faces labor complaint from feds Tom Crouser: Overturning Roe won't end abortion debate (Opinion) Rebecca McPhail: Byrd was not as helpful to WV as some say (Opinion) top story Renovations now complete, Kanawha County Public Library reopens downtown building Active COVID-19 cases exceed 1,300 in WV WVU football: Another challenge looms at tight end Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: May 7, 2022 Daily Mail WV Ginseng and big pharma: How Appalachia built an industry that would later exploit it Book excerpt: ‘Ginseng Diggers’ Catering to Appalachian appetites: Free folk arts and culture workshops continue through May at High Rocks Academy Origins of the High Rocks Academy Kathleen M. Jacobs: Early lessons on writing