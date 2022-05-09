Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The Feast of the Ramson returns to Richwood Saturday.

One of West Virginia’s best-known celebrations of the pungent (some might say stinky) wild leek popular in Appalachian culture will once again find its way to the Richwood Community Center.

Dinner will include ramps, potatoes, brown beans, cornbread, ham and bacon, desserts, sassafras tea and cold drinks. Live music will be provided by Appalachian artists.

Tickets to the dinner are $20 for adults and $15 for children 12 and younger. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until the food runs out.

For information, call 304-846-6790 or email rwdchamber@frontier.net.

Tags

Recommended for you