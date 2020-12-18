The River Cities Symphony Orchestra in Parkersburg will present “Baroque for the Holidays,” a virtual holiday concert at 3 p.m. Sunday through its Facebook page.
The performance will include Handel’s “Messiah,” Corelli’s “Christmas Concerto,” and Vivaldi’s “Winter” from “The Four Seasons.”
Tickets are available for a suggested donation of $15 or more, which directly supports the participating musicians. Admission also grants access to a pre-concert talk and a post-concert reception via Zoom with the performers.
For more information, visit rcso.info or find them on Facebook.