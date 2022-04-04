Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

City of the Weak

City of the Weak performs along with Lydia Can't Breathe at Rock City Cake Company, Sunday night.

 Courtesy photo

Rock City Cake Company, in downtown Charleston, brings in Florida-based rockers Lydia Can’t Breathe and Minnesota's City of the Weak for a 5:30 p.m. all-ages show on Sunday.

Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 the day of the show.

For information, call 681-265-9154 or visit www.rockcitycakeco.com.

