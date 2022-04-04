Rock City hosting all-ages music show Staff reports Apr 4, 2022 25 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media City of the Weak performs along with Lydia Can't Breathe at Rock City Cake Company, Sunday night. Courtesy photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rock City Cake Company, in downtown Charleston, brings in Florida-based rockers Lydia Can’t Breathe and Minnesota's City of the Weak for a 5:30 p.m. all-ages show on Sunday.Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 the day of the show.For information, call 681-265-9154 or visit www.rockcitycakeco.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest News Rock City hosting all-ages music show WVU football notebook: Competition strong on defensive line WVU basketball: Erik Stevenson joins Mountaineers via transfer portal Former Marshall coach Stan Parrish dead at 75 Trial of man accused in teen's death moved to August Kat Edmonson performs at Mountain Stage Sunday AP top story Biden: Putin should face war crimes trial for Bucha killings AP top story Senate panel moves toward vote on Jackson court nomination Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: April 4, 2022 Daily Mail WV Hurricane gym wants to 'ignite your fitness' Robert Saunders: Ode to spring, somber musings for Easter Never Give Up Fitness builds bodies, confidence in South Charleston KVAS acquires Don Haxton Telescope Star parties part of Astronomical Society's cosmic calendar of events