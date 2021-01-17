On a blacktop parking lot outside the Uptown Event Center in Clarksburg during the scorching heat of early September, The Rustic Mechanicals theater troupe sweated, panted and gasped as they rehearsed scenes from William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”
Artists sometimes have to suffer for their art. For this show, they burned under the heat of the sun.
“We referred to it as ‘the frying pan,’” Jason Young, artistic director for the company, said. “It was so hot.”
It was also the safest way to rehearse and the troupe’s best chance for getting the production ready.
Recorded on stage in October, this production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” will be offered free to schools and home-school teachers by the end of the month as a learning tool.
“They can use it to help teach Shakespeare or this particular play,” he said. “Or they can put it on for students to watch if they just have some time to fill. It doesn’t matter to me at all.”
The Rustic Mechanicals just want to share words of the world’s best known and most celebrated playwright any way they can.
Right now, that means recording productions for students.
The troupe began in Clarksburg in 2014 under the umbrella of the Vintage Theater Company, which Young founded in 2012. It was started to help fill a niche in West Virginia’s theater scene during a time when there were fewer Shakespeare productions and not a lot of variety.
Community theater groups often stick with the bard’s better-known works like “Romeo and Juliet,” “Macbeth” or “Hamlet” — the plays often taught in high schools that audiences remember.
The Rustic Mechanicals took a broader approach. As the state’s only touring Shakespeare company, they would do “the hits,” but also performed plays from Shakespeare’s larger catalog. They had some success, and after six years of hard work were performing around the state. Young said that by March 2020, the troupe was looking at its biggest year yet.
Then COVID-19 arrived and theaters closed indefinitely.
“When the shutdown order came, we were two weeks from taking ‘Anthony and Cleopatra’ out on tour,” Young said. “That’s not one of the favorites, but we’d had more bookings for that show than we’d had over the previous six years.”
As the pandemic continued, some restrictions were lifted but there was still no live theater in West Virginia.
The Rustic Mechanicals decided to move their summer show, “The Taming of the Shrew,” to 2021. That left their fall production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” arguably their biggest show of the year.
“Our fall shows usually go into the schools,” Young explained. “So, we were pretty sure that wasn’t going to happen.”
Beach Vickers, a friend and sometimes publicist for The Rustic Mechanicals, contacted them about getting a grant through the Humanities Council. Using CARES funds, the Humanities Council was allocating grants to different artists and arts groups to help keep them making art.
The Humanities Council funded The Rustic Mechanicals to make a video production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” This production would include an interview/artist talk portion, which might be of interest in a classroom setting for discussion.
Young said the Humanities Council helped them work through the process of requesting the grant.
“They were everything you’d need somebody like that to be in the middle of a pandemic,” he said.
Young said they were awarded $10,000 to spend on the project, which went very fast.
“We’re very small,” he said. “We don’t have a lot of overhead and don’t pay for things like a marketing director. We pay the actors. When shows don’t happen, nobody gets paid.”
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” has over 20 characters, which the troupe narrowed down to 13 actors. They also needed an assortment of directors, coaches and designers. There were also about 20 artists, plus a video production team and a doctor to help develop COVID-19 safety protocols.
“We called it the COVID covenant,” Young said. “It dealt with the way we behaved outside of rehearsal. We realized that you’re safe as long as you don’t bring the virus to rehearsal.”
Participants had to agree to things like not going to restaurants and getting their groceries delivered, if possible.
They were to monitor their temperature and health even on days they didn’t rehearse. Masks were worn during rehearsals and social distancing was followed whenever possible, he said.
Everyone was included in the safety protocols, including the show’s director, Jim Warren, co-founder and former artistic director of The American Shakespeare Center in Virginia.
“Jim is sort of this giant in the industry,” Young said. “He left The American Shakespeare Company after 30 years and has been working with smaller Shakespeare companies around the country, kind of having a ‘Mary Poppins’ sort of experience.”
Warren self-isolated for two weeks after coming to West Virginia. Early rehearsals, which included script readings and character work, were done virtually with the director.
“We started our rehearsals with him on Zoom, doing table work and character work,” Young explained.
When they finally moved inside to the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center to rehearse, the cast wore gloves and face shields. The week before they recorded the performances, everyone involved with the show, was to limit travel to just their homes and the theater.
“Even then, we knew there was no guarantee that we would get that far,” he said.
But they were lucky. The show was performed and recorded five times over the course of a weekend in October with actors not wearing face masks.
“We felt like that would increase the lifespan of the show,” Young said. “Besides, we didn’t want this to just be the COVID play.”
Editing of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” followed and finished up over the holidays.
“We had about 18 hours of material, which was cut down to about 90 minutes,” Young said. “I don’t like to call it adapted. All of Shakespeare’s language is there, but we did move some lines to other characters to make it all fit into the time we needed it to.”
The experience was a good one, Young said. Plans are already in the works to record another show for schools in the spring with the help of a grant from the state Department of Arts, Culture and History.
Young said the troupe didn’t quite break even with “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” but they had a little money left from earlier in 2020 and were able to do a little fundraising to fill the gap.
They weren’t complaining. Under the circumstances, he said they felt fortunate.
“We were glad to get to be able to do some art,” he said. “A lot of people weren’t. They still can’t.”
The troupe is also offering “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” as a pay-what-you-wish option for patrons. To find out more, contact vtrusticmechanicals@gmail.com or vintagetheatreco@gmail.com.