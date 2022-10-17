A Charleston family will be on "Family Feud" today. The first episode featuring the Jackfert family airs at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, on FOX.
The other two episodes will air at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 and Monday, Oct. 24.
“It was as amazing as you think it would be,” said Lindsay Jackfert Griffith, a competitor on the show and orthodontist at Panucci & Jackfert Orthodontics. “Steve was kind and poised and fun and hilarious, and he showed his love for West Virginia and the people of West Virginia so that was really cool.”
Steve Harvey, the host of the show since 2010, made the Jackferts' experience memorable.
“Being on the show was a nerve-wracking experience of course because the second Steve Harvey walks out you’re completely star struck and that’s the first time you’ve ever laid eyes on him but he is so easy to be on stage with and eases any nerves that you have, and it was a complete blast. There’s no other words to describe it other than fun and a once in a lifetime experience,” Griffith said.
Her brother John Jackfert suggested they audition for the show, along with hundreds of other families, in Charleston in 2019. Griffith thinks they got picked for their energy.
“You have to bring excitement, energy and especially loudness, and we have a lot of that,” she said about their audition.
In the past couple years, multiple West Virginia families have competed on the show, including the Phillips, Damron, Dawson, Moore and Crede families.
