A Charleston family will be on "Family Feud" today. The first episode featuring the Jackfert family airs at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, on FOX.

The other two episodes will air at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 and Monday, Oct. 24.

