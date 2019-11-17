WV-set movie 'very damaging' for DuPont, analyst says

The movie "Dark Waters," about the effect of deadly chemicals in West Virginia, is "very damaging" for DuPont de Nemours Inc., Wall Street analysts at Fermium Research wrote in a report before the film's theatrical debut this week.
Analyst Frank Mitsch, who watched a sneak preview of the film, thinks that "Dark Waters" will probably be a hit film and may cast a shadow over DuPont shares and the entire chemical industry.
The movie stars Mark Ruffalo and Anne Hathaway and focuses on DuPont and Chemours Co.'s already-settled litigation over production of perfluorooctanoic acid, also called PFAS or C8, from the company's Washington Works plant near Parkersburg. DuPont spun off Chemours as a separate company in 2015.
Ruffalo plays Rob Bilott, a lawyer who fought DuPont for two decades on behalf of Parkersburg-area residents. In 2017, DuPont and Chemours agreed to pay more than $670 million to settle thousands of lawsuits filed by those residents.
Earlier this month, Bilott released a book, titled "Exposure: Poisoned Water, Corporate Greed, and One Lawyer's Twenty-Year Battle against DuPont."
Mitsch said the movie could discourage investors from buying stock in DuPont and other chemical companies.
"We can see a scenario where interest in [DuPont] from individual investors dissipates, though also a broader concern for the chemicals sector given the negative portrayal," he said.
One positive for the industry is that Chemours wasn't mentioned at all during the movie, Mitsch said. The focus was solely on DuPont and it's possible that the average moviegoer will likely "walk away disgusted" only with DuPont.
For their part, investors are probably more interested in DuPont due to the prospect for merger and acquisition activity. The company has been exploring the divestiture of assets, Mitsch wrote, and if a deal occurs, the negatives from the movie could subside.