Stories of rock stars filling their nights with booze, drugs and music are legendary. But rock band Shinedown has embraced a different aesthetic, one that includes free weights, battle ropes and assault bikes.
Bassist/songwriter Eric Bass, who perform with Shinedown Friday night at the Charleston Coliseum along with The Pretty Reckless and Diamante, explained it like this.
“We have to be able to put on the kind of show we want to do,” he said. “People come out to see the show, and none of us on stage have ever been shoegazers.”
Along with all the gear they need for a concert, Bass said the band travels with a trailer that contains everything they need to put in a hard 45-minute workout.
They watch what they eat and drink plenty of water, Bass said, and the exercise keeps them fit.
It also helps him stay grounded and mentally healthy.
“It’s no secret I struggle with deep depression and anxiety,” the songwriter said. “Getting moving, the exercise, 95% of the time that clears my headspace.”
Bass said the pandemic gave him a lot to think about, particularly the lockdown and the months of chaos that followed.
“Like everyone else, we just couldn’t get off the ride we were on, as a society, as a people,” he said.
The world had changed fundamentally. Much of what Bass saw worried him.
Bass said he felt like speaking your mind wasn’t as protected as it had been. Disagreeable ideas weren’t just argued against or picked apart -- they were shouted down. And the government seemed to be taking too much of an interest.
“I have a vast, deep love for our country,” he said. “But I have a massive distrust for our government institutions.”
Bass said he doesn't support “hate speech,” but talk about legislating what people can and can't say concerns him.
“I hate the phrase ‘cancel culture,’ but if we don’t stop shutting down each other’s ideas and let people say what they have to say, evil men can seize control and steer the world in a direction we don’t want to go,” Bass said.
Free speech is messy, but it's better than a neater alternative, he said.
“We have to be able to have uncomfortable conversations,” Bass said. “Especially now.”
Some of those thoughts came together after the band finished writing its previous record, “Attention Attention,” which Bass described as a story record.
“Planet Zero,” he said, was an accidental concept album.
“In Shinedown, we write what we know. We write real stories, real situations, real things we’ve experienced and real thoughts we’ve had,” Bass said. “Through the pandemic, we were trying to look ahead.”
What they saw was a road leading nowhere they wanted to go. The songs themselves weren’t intentionally related, but Bass said, “they wanted to live together in a certain way.”
When the record was mostly completed, Bass said he went back and wrote a series of interludes that acted as connective tissue for a story.
Bass said some of what Shinedown came up with likely had to do with a book and music project he was working on separately.
“So, maybe that’s where my headspace was,” he said.
Nevertheless, Bass said they approached the ideas on the record in good faith. They were observing and trying to share what they saw, as best they could.
“It would be irresponsible for us to not write honestly about what we see happening, what we think about,” he said.
Maybe people will agree. Maybe they won’t, but at least it’s a conversation.
“Planet Zero” is currently scheduled for release over the summer.