Singer/songwriter Stringfellow in Charleston Thursday

20200227-gm-ken1

Songwriter and The Posies co-founder Ken Stringfellow performs Thursday night at Unity of Kanawha Valley in Charleston.

 Courtesy photo

Singer/songwriter and REM sideman Ken Stringfellow performs Thursday night at Unity of Kanawha Valley on Myrtle Road in Charleston. The show is part of the songwriter’s acoustic “Touched” tour and also features local singer/songwriter Karen Allen. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $20. For more information visit kenstringfellow.com.

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Thursday, March 5, 2020

Cash, John - 2 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Clutter, Oleta - 1 p.m., Greene-Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton.

Conley, William - 1 p.m., Waters Funeral Chapel, Summersville.

Farley, Pamela - Noon, Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chapmanville.

Fox, Barbara - 1 p.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.

Howell Jr., Harold - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Mayes, Freda - 1 p.m., Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Penix, Fred - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Pinkerton, Walter - 2 p.m., Long & Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.

Scragg, Dennis - 2 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

Soliday, Linda - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Wileman, Delbert - 6:30 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro.