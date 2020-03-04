Singer/songwriter and REM sideman Ken Stringfellow performs Thursday night at Unity of Kanawha Valley on Myrtle Road in Charleston. The show is part of the songwriter’s acoustic “Touched” tour and also features local singer/songwriter Karen Allen. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $20. For more information visit kenstringfellow.com.
Singer/songwriter Stringfellow in Charleston Thursday
Funerals for Thursday, March 5, 2020
Cash, John - 2 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.
Clutter, Oleta - 1 p.m., Greene-Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton.
Conley, William - 1 p.m., Waters Funeral Chapel, Summersville.
Farley, Pamela - Noon, Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chapmanville.
Fox, Barbara - 1 p.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.
Howell Jr., Harold - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.
Mayes, Freda - 1 p.m., Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.
Penix, Fred - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.
Pinkerton, Walter - 2 p.m., Long & Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.
Scragg, Dennis - 2 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.
Soliday, Linda - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Wileman, Delbert - 6:30 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro.