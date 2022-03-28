Achieving a big-time music dream might seem like a longshot for little bands in small towns, but that doesn’t stop many from trying.
It certainly hasn’t stopped 49 Winchester from Castlewood, Virginia --population 2,036 (give or take).
The alt-country, indie band has 150 performance dates planned for 2022, including an upcoming tour opening for Whiskey Myers. Sunday night, the band makes its debut on Mountain Stage.
Vocalist Isaac Gibson said, “The small-town thing was kind of a blessing and a curse.”
Russell County is located in rural Southwestern Virginia and is part of the Appalachian highlands.
Growing up, Gibson said, there wasn’t much of a music scene in Russell County, few people to really play with and almost nowhere to go just to play.
The roots of 49 Winchester began after Gibson and bassist Chase Chafin bought their first guitars.
“We were around 13 maybe,” he said.
They built the band slowly as they worked their way through high school, but it was mostly just a group of local kids learning to play.
“We started out as a kind of rowdy string band sort of thing,” he said.
A generation or two back, Gibson thought they might have ended staying with that. String band, old-time and country music are part of the cultural fabric of the area, but he said 49 Winchester evolved because of the internet.
“We’re part of that first generation of people who’ve always had the internet,” he said.
Through YouTube and online streaming services like Pandora, they were exposed to music not usually played on terrestrial radio or on music television.
“I think a lot of people in Appalachia started to fall in love with many types of music,” he said.
At least, they did.
“Streaming let me really dig into alt-country and bands before my time without having to have a big record collection or rely on radio,” Gibson said.
They practiced and wrote songs, but Gibson said 49 Winchester didn’t really get started until after they graduated.
“We loved music enough to pursue it with everything that was in us, but we didn’t know how,” he said. “We didn’t know who to talk to. We didn’t know where to play. We didn’t know anything.”
What the band had coming from a small town, Gibson said, was each other.
“We’re like brothers,” he said. “We’re like family, and I think being from a small town has contributed to that.”
The band released its first record in 2014 and steadily began to make a go of life as a touring act. Then the pandemic arrived and the band had to go home.
“The pandemic crushed everybody,” he said.
To keep fans interested, the band recorded and released its fourth record, “Fortune Favors the Bold.”
“It let us keep building a head of steam, kept us moving forward,” Gibson said.
The visit to Mountain Stage was a big deal for the band, he said.
“A lot of acts we look up to have played Mountain Stage," Gibson said. “We’re super honored to get to do it.”
Gibson said 49 Winchester was excited to get back to touring and was already working on new material.
“I’ve got about half an album at this point,” he said. “We’ll be bringing those songs out on the road and testing them live. Live is where we really thrive.”