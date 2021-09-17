It’s happening. The leaves are beginning to turn from green to red and gold as the heat of the summer gives way to milder days and cooler nights.
The sun gets up a little later every morning and goes to bed a little earlier every night.
Fall is nearly here and with the season comes the state’s annual outdoor harvest festivals and fairs to help celebrate the most colorful time of the year.
However, due to ongoing concerns about COVID-19, some annual events have canceled or have otherwise altered their plans for 2021. It’s hard to predict what others may do over the coming weeks.
Please check online before making any plans to travel.
Nevertheless, here’s what’s currently planned:
Sep. 25
Regattafest in New Martinsville
A two-day festival on the water with powerboat races, a car show, activities for the kids and more. Regattafest is from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free.
OctoberWest
Charleston Main Streets welcomes in fall with its popular beer-centric street festival. This year’s OctoberWest features a wide selection of craft beers, food vendors and live music with Here Come the Mummies, Tropidelic, and The Tangled Roots.
Tickets are $35 for adults, $20 for non-drinkers and $10 for children. Adult tickets include tickets for six 12-ounce beers. The festival runs for 4 to 9 p.m. For more information, including how to purchase tickets, visit CWVMainStreets.org.
Sept.28
74th Annual Gazette-Mail Kanawha County Majorette & Band Festival (Laidley Field)
A local tradition, the festival brings marching bands from all eight of the county’s high schools to compete at University of Charleston Laidley Field in Charleston. The festival will also include a performance by the Marshall University Marching Thunder.
The festival and competition begin at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $7 in advance or $8 at the gate. Advance tickets may be purchased at any Kanawha County high school.
Sept. 30 – Oct. 3.
Preston County Buckwheat Festival
The syrup will pour at the Preston County Buckwheat Festival in Kingwood. The five day festival features livestock shows, a parade, carnival rides, live entertainment on the weekend and daily buckwheat pancake and sausage dinners.For a full schedule and more details, visit buckwheatfest.com.
Oct. 1
Last Live on the Levee in Charleston
Charleston closes its last Live on the Levee of the season at Haddad Riverfront Park with Logan County native and America’s Got Talent winner Landau Eugene Murphy, Jr. with The Heavy Hitters. Music starts at 6:30 p.m. and concludes with fireworks. Admission is free.
Oct. 1-3
Oglebayfest
The long running Oglebay Fest returns to Wheeling with three days of arts, crafts and live music celebrating the patrons of Oglebay Park. Admission to the festival is free. For more information, visit oglebay.com.
Oct. 2
Hurricane Harvest Festival
The city of Hurricane presents this festival at Hurricane City Park. The day includes music, games, activities for the kids, and a pumpkin pie eating contest. The festival begins at 1 p.m.
County Fall Festival Oct. 2 and 3
A festival celebrating traditional country crafts and tastes at the West Virginia State Farm Museum in Point Pleasant. See sorghum, apple butter and apple cider being made. Check out an antique tractor pull on Saturday and a gospel sing Sunday. Festival hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, visit wvfarmmuseum.org.
Oct. 7-9
Charleston Rod Run and Doo Wop
Charleston’s biggest car show will roll back into the city with a cruise in October 6 and will last through Saturday night. The Rod Run and Doo Wop includes hundreds of classic cars, vintage vehicles and a few curiosities. Admission is free.
Oct. 7-10
The West Virginia Pumpkin Festival
The state’s celebration of all things pumpkin. Area food vendors will have (among other things) pumpkin bread, pumpkin fudge, pumpkin pie and pumpkin ice cream, plus a lot more. The Pumpkin Festival will have live music, demonstrations, crafts and a pageant.
Tickets range from $5 on Thursday and Friday morning to $8 Thursday and Friday evening and are $10 Saturday and Sunday. Festival gates open at 9 a.m. each day, close at 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and at 6 p.m. Sunday. For more details, visit wvpumpkinpark.com.
Oct. 8-17
FestivALL Fall
The fall installment of Charleston’s arts, music and theater festival comes back with many familiar favorites like the Carriage Trail Leaf Walk and the Harvest Art Fair. Events are still being scheduled. For more details, visit festivallcharleston.com
Oct. 9
East End Yard Sale
Find the odd, the interesting and the seemingly impossible on