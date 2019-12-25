Some local New Year's Celebrations

Rock City Cake Company
New Year’s Eve with the MFB and Shelem 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. General admission tickets $12. VIP tickets $30 and includes drink tickets, food and TV of ball drop at Time’s Square. Rock City Cake Company, 205 Capital St. Call 681-265-9154.
Boulevard Tavern
DJ Quam with karaoke. 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Cover $10. Champagne toast at midnight. Karaoke contest with prizes. The Boulevard Tavern, 806 Kanawha Blvd. E. Call 681-265-9292 or visit www.blvd tavernwv.com.
Empty Glass
The Fabulous Brothers Steele, Static Fur and Roy Bush. 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Cover $8. Party favors and a midnight toast. The Empty Glass Café, 410 Elizabeth St. Call 304-345-3914 or visit www.emptyglass.com.
Black Root Theater
Anything Goes New Year’s Extravaganza. 7:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tickets $25. Comedy and music performances. Cash bar. Black Root Theater, 2700 East Dupont Ave., Suite 3 C. Dupont.
Taylor Books
NYE at Taylor Books. 7:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Advance tickets $15. At the door $20. Children 10 and under free. Live music, board games, dancing and sushi. Taylor Books, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-342-1464 or visit www.taylorbooks.com.
Clay Center
Noon Year Celebration 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Adults $9. Students and seniors $7.50. Includes hat making, a countdown with confetti poppers, apple juice toast and a dance party. Clay Center. Call 304-561-3570 or visit www.theclaycenter.org.