Some local New Year's Celebrations

The MFB returns to Charleston for New Year’s Eve at Rock City Cake Company.

Rock City Cake Company

New Year’s Eve with the MFB and Shelem 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. General admission tickets $12. VIP tickets $30 and includes drink tickets, food and TV of ball drop at Time’s Square. Rock City Cake Company, 205 Capital St. Call 681-265-9154.

Boulevard Tavern

DJ Quam with karaoke. 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Cover $10. Champagne toast at midnight. Karaoke contest with prizes. The Boulevard Tavern, 806 Kanawha Blvd. E. Call 681-265-9292 or visit www.blvd tavernwv.com.

Empty Glass

The Fabulous Brothers Steele, Static Fur and Roy Bush. 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Cover $8. Party favors and a midnight toast. The Empty Glass Café, 410 Elizabeth St. Call 304-345-3914 or visit www.emptyglass.com.

Black Root Theater

Anything Goes New Year’s Extravaganza. 7:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tickets $25. Comedy and music performances. Cash bar. Black Root Theater, 2700 East Dupont Ave., Suite 3 C. Dupont.

Taylor Books

NYE at Taylor Books. 7:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Advance tickets $15. At the door $20. Children 10 and under free. Live music, board games, dancing and sushi. Taylor Books, 226 Capitol St. Call 304-342-1464 or visit www.taylorbooks.com.

Clay Center

Noon Year Celebration 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Adults $9. Students and seniors $7.50. Includes hat making, a countdown with confetti poppers, apple juice toast and a dance party. Clay Center. Call 304-561-3570 or visit www.theclaycenter.org.

