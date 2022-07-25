While the pandemic isn’t over, there’s a feeling that things are slowly returning to something like normal.
Concerts and shows have rebounded with nearly every local venue back to full capacity. The Charleston Coliseum has seen some virtual sellout crowds, and attendance at Charleston’s newly revived Sternwheel Regatta surprised almost everyone.
Club and bar shows are starting to look similar to the way they did before COVID-19, and open mic nights are back, giving both experienced and fledgling performers a chance to bring songs in front of a live audience.
SongwriterStage, hosted by Roger Rabalais, is back, too, though now his songwriters’ night is in St. Albans.
Rabalais, a Charleston music scene regular, put together SongwriterStage years ago as an alternative to the usual grab bag of hits and misses found at the average open mic.
The SongwriterStage host handpicks the evening’s performers -- or at least no one goes on stage that Rabalais isn't familiar with.
Most who perform on SongwriterStage are established local acts like Ron Sowell, Jim Snyder or Adam Cox. All of then play mostly original songs.
“What we do is more of like what you’d find at the Bluebird Café or Douglas Corner in Nashville,” Rabalais said. “We offer more of a listening room.”
SongwriterStage doesn’t charge a cover, though the artists usually accept tips.
Rabalais said the performance was never really intended as a big money-maker for anyone, including himself.
“That’s a difference between a songwriter and a musician,” he said.
Musicians, he explained, are there for the show and all that might come from that. Songwriters play SongwriterStage to test out material.
“The songwriter wants feedback,” Rabalais said. “He wants to know what’s good about the song, whether it plays well in front of an audience or if it needs some work.”
Money, of course, is welcome. Songwriters have to eat, too.
“We don’t charge admission, but we hope people will be generous,” Rabalais said.
The new location for SongwriterStage is 813 Pennsylvania Ave. in St. Albans, next to the old Fret & Fiddle.
“It’s in the new St. Albans Community Music Building,” he said.
The new space is a long way from downtown Charleston.
SongwriterStage was regularly held at Taylor Books on Capitol Street, but Rabalais said after the bookstore was sold, the new owner was less interested in hosting the series.
With the pandemic, it has taken some time to find another location.
“I looked long and hard for a good place,” he said. “You want the experience to be good for the songwriters, more than anything else.”
Rabalais said he hoped it would be good for the audience, too, and people will settle into a routine.
“We’re doing it the first Tuesday of the month,” he said.
The SongwriterStage host said he had the next couple of Tuesdays planned.
“This next one on Aug. 2 has Mark and Micah Atkinson, Adam Cox and Jeff Ellis,” he said. “Upcoming we have Makenna Hope with Chet Lowther. Makenna is a real up-and-coming songwriter.”
Later shows, Rabalais said, feature Mark Miller, guitarist and guitar teacher Neil Curry, and Gary Hayes.
“He played lead guitar in the United States Air Force Band, of all things,” he said.