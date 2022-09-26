Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Sophie B Hawkins

Singer/songwriter Sophie B. Hawkins has stayed busy in the 30 years since her first album. Hawkins performs Sunday at Mountain Stage.  

 SHERVIN LAINEZ | Courtesy photo

Pop music styles seem to have seasons — gradually shifting from simple, almost primitive, songs to stylized, heavily produced arrangements and then back again.

In 1992, American music was in the middle of a chaotic transition. Very slick, safe, radio friendly pop was being challenged by louder, raw, and not always commercially comfortable grunge, rock, and hip hop.

Stories you might like

Bill Lynch can be reached at 304-348-5195 or lynch@hdmediallc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you