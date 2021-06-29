The Clay Center’s Sound Checks concert series is returning this summer with a five-show schedule.
Typically held inside the Clay Center, the series is moving outdoors to the recently completed Susan Runyan Maier Sculpture Garden.
The series begins July 17 with Asheville, North Carolina-based indie band, Abby Bryant & The Echoes. The show will also feature local performers, Speedsuit.
On Aug. 7, the Clay Center welcomes local jam and funk favorites, Fletcher’s Grove, with the rootsy-rock influenced sounds of BERTH.
Folk/Americana instrumentalists Hawktail perform Aug. 26. Hawktail features members from Punch Brothers, David Rawlings, Crooked Still and A Prairie Home Companion.
Underhill Rose, a duo formed in 2009 by Molly Rose and Eleanor Underhill, is the featured act on Sept. 16. The group is known for close harmonies and mixing of genres to make their own, “Heartfelt County Soul.”
The summer/fall series closes out Oct. 8 with Memphis-born blues and soul band, Southern Avenue.
All shows start at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets for individual shows are $20, but five-show packages are available for $75. For more information, call 304-561-3570, visit the Clay Center box office or go online to www.theclaycenter.org.