Soul band Southern Avenue has gone through a lot of changes since it was last in Charleston.
The Memphis-based group, which headlines Sunday night’s Mountain Stage at the Culture Center in Charleston, has seen a modest lineup change. The group added a new bass player, Evan Sarver, and guitarist Ori Naftaly and vocalist Tierinii Jackson welcomed a daughter in November.
He said they bring her on tour. It’s no problem.
“Sometimes, we also bring a dog, Marley,” he said. “But not to Europe. Too much trouble to fly with a dog to Europe.”
Babies are fine.
Southern Avenue formed in 2015 around Naftaly, an Israeli-born guitarist sensation who came to Memphis to compete in the International Blues Challenge in 2013.
While in the U.S., he met Jackson and the two formed the core of what became Southern Avenue. The band quickly built a following, was signed to a record contract within a year, and began touring aggressively.
In 2019, the band released its second album and like a lot of acts, found themselves sitting out a lot of the tour dates that were supposed to accompany the record.
This year, Southern Avenue is bouncing all over the globe. The group just returned from a 10-day tour of Europe. They’re back in the states for a few weeks to play Bonnaroo, Mountain Stage and a few other dates, but will be heading back across the sea to play more shows.
“So, 2022 for us is a year of redoing a lot of 2020 dates,” Naftaly said.
The pandemic was difficult for Southern Avenue, but not an entire loss. The guitarist said they’d been working on new material before the pandemic. Once they couldn’t tour, they had time to finish the work.
“We were really zoned in,” he said.
And they needed a break.
The guitarist said, “We were touring so hard in 2018, where we felt like we were physically being fatigued in a way that it's like, 'OK, this is not good.'”
They took a little bit of a break in 2019 and then were back out on the road in early 2020 with the North Mississippi Allstars and then with jam band, Galactic.
Then the band attended the Grammy Awards before heading back to Europe, where things began to fall apart. They decided to stop the tour.
“Nobody says, ‘Oh, what are you doing? You're ruining your career,’” he said.
Instead, they got a break, were able to work on a new record and get some rest, which was good to get before the baby arrived.
Naftaly is growing a family and growing a band. He said Southern Avenue is even younger than it appears. It’s not just the two-year pause. They got a late start in 2015.
“It’s, like, 2015 is when we met, but the girls only started returning calls on time two years later,” he joked.
He said he's excited to see where they go from here.