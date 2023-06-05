In show business, it’s been said that “You have to give the people what they want.”
Whatever that is, actor, singer and author Leslie Odom Jr. totally understands this.
The New York native, best known for his Tony award-winning turn as Aaron Burr in “Hamilton,” promised his show June 13 at the Clay Center would cover a lot of what the people want from him.
“We have to serve the people who are coming with expectations,” he said, speaking over the phone from California. “There’s 'Hamilton' and stuff from the album, the movies and the Sam Cooke catalog.”
The performer laughed and said he knew there were probably going to be people in the audience who would be hearing him for the first time.
“Friends and family members of theirs, who are fans of ‘Hamilton’ or who haven’t gotten around to seeing it,” he said.
Others might recognize him from his many television appearances. He’s guest starred on everything from “CSI: Miami” and “Supernatural” to “The Good Wife” and “Abbott Elementary.”
Some might only know him from his turn as singer Sam Cooke in the movie, “One Night in Miami…”
The small, but critically acclaimed film earned Odom an Oscar nomination and gave him some more material to bring to the stage.
“It’s a way to connect the dots for people with that guy from ‘The Glass Onion,'” he said.
Tuesday night’s audience will have lots of different kinds of music to listen to. The hope is that they’ll find more than a few things they’ll like, but Odom himself said he liked a little bit of everything.
He had his “work” songs, but he also had songs he just sang along to in the car or while he was home with his family.
“This is such a hard world. Life is tough enough,” he said. “I listen to things that are going to build me up, anything that makes me feel hopeful or connects me to something larger than myself.”
Sometimes, that’s Kendrick Lamar. Sometimes, that’s John Coltrane or Miles Davis.
“These kinds of things remind me of excellence,” Odom said. “They have that sort of timelessness and excellence is right on time.”
With his increasingly busy schedule, the actor and singer’s tours are becoming more sporadic. This year is particularly busy.
Odom just wrapped filming on “The Exorcist: The Believer,” a direct sequel to the original horror film and a relaunch of the movie franchise that followed it.
He’s also headed back to Broadway this fall for a revival of “Purlie Victorious,” a comedy written by Ossie Davis.
The play debuted on Broadway in 1961 and then became a film in 1963 with Davis, actress Ruby Dee and comedian Godfrey Cambridge reprising their roles.
The play was later made into a musical, though this production revives the original stage production.
“Purlie Victorious” is Odom’s return to Broadway since record breaking musical, “Hamilton.”
Going from a hide-your-eyes horror film to a variety concert tour to a comedy drama about bigotry and racism set in the old south sounds like a lot to keep up with.
Odom said he loved the variety.
“It’s never boring,” he said. “It keeps me on my toes, keeps me growing and the things I learned from each of the mediums, I bring it to the next thing I’m working on.”
Working on “The Exorcist” was one of the most intense artistic experiences Odom had, he said, but he was taking the lessons from working on the film to the rehearsal room for the Broadway show.
“And also, gratitude,” he said. “I’m so excited to be back on stage.”
Like many, Odom hadn’t known what would happen to live performance after theaters went dark and mass gathering were banned at the beginning of the pandemic.
Being able to be on stage again has meant the world to him.
“I love the arts. I love humanity,” he said. “I want to connect with people. The conversation happens on stage with me and my band. The conversation happens with the audience during the performance — and after, sometimes, when we sign stuff or take pictures. I mean, that’s my favorite.”
WANT TO GO?
An Evening with Leslie Odom, Jr.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 13
WHERE: The Clay Center
TICKETS: Starting at $40
INFO: 304-561-3570, the Clay Center box office or theclaycenter.org.