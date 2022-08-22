Musicians sometimes have side projects — smaller, often lesser musical groups they put together to explore some different genre. A rock star will dabble with country music. A jazz musician will release a bluegrass record or vice-versa.
Theater companies don’t usually have a side project. Every new show is a brand-new production. It’s cast, rehearse and then has its run of performances before it disappears after the last curtain falls — at least until its revived in five, 10 or 20 years.
So, why does Charleston Light Opera Guild keep doing Stephen Sondheim’s “Putting It Together?”
The musical review with a slight plot returns Saturday, this time to City Center at Slack Plaza in Charleston for a free performance.
Rudi Arrowood took a minute to figure out how many times she’s done the show.
She laughed and said, “Jokingly, I told everyone that if we continue to do this, I’m buying us tour shirts.”
“Putting It Together” was performed at the Clay Center last year in the outdoor statue garden.
“It was the Guild’s first show after the break because of COVID,” she said.
Later, they did the show at the light opera guild’s theater on Tennessee Avenue. Months later, they performed it again in Clendenin and then for the Women’s Literary Club.
“Now at City Center,” Arrowood said. “So, this makes five.”
“Putting It Together” is a low-frills sort of a production. Costumes are simple. There’s not much need for a set and the cast is small group of Guild regulars, including Arrowood, Cedrick Farmer, Jacob Fleck, Christa Navy, and Chris Terpening.