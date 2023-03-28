Charleston Light Opera Guild holding auditions for 'Little Shop of Horrors' Staff reports Mar 28, 2023 33 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Auditions for Charleston Light Opera Guild’s June production of “Little Shop of Horrors” will be held 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at the Light Opera Guild Theatre in Charleston.Performances of the musical will take place at the Light Opera Guild Theatre June 9 through June 11 and June 16 through June 18.Nina Denton Pasinetti will direct. David Patrick is musical director and accompanist.Those auditioning should prepare a vocal selection. Scripts will be provided.For more information, call 304-545-6945 or visit charlestonlightoperaguild.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Entertainment Music Opera Recommended for you Latest News Charleston Light Opera Guild holding auditions for 'Little Shop of Horrors' Arts roundup: March 28 - April 1 Tom Crouser: Are grand jury revisions needed? (Opinion) Perry Bryant: The choice and the burden of energy in WV (Opinion) Gazette-Mail editorial: No way out in Minden Justice signs into law legislation requiring state to find way to dispose of firefighting foam linked to PFAS pollution Sissonville Indians vs. Nitro Wildcats: Mar. 27, 2023 top story PSC orders audit of Mon Power, Potomac Edison lobbying expenses Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: March 28, 2023 Daily Mail WV Elkview author releases latest children's book Charleston children's author channels passion into publishing Chris Ellis: Canine companion welcome on walks 'Rocket Boys' author hopes more Coalwood stories coming to the screen Morgantown native releases debut solo album, 'Appalachian Gothic'