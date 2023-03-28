Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Auditions for Charleston Light Opera Guild’s June production of “Little Shop of Horrors” will be held 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at the Light Opera Guild Theatre in Charleston.

Performances of the musical will take place at the Light Opera Guild Theatre June 9 through June 11 and June 16 through June 18.

Tags

Recommended for you