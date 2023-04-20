Performing in drag isn’t that big of a deal for Ted Brightwell. Brightwell is Charleston’s best known drag performer, possibly the state’s best known drag queen.
He’s sauntered across one stage or another, in heels and a gown, for almost 50 years.
Playing one of the singing, dancing “angels” in Charleston Light Opera Guild’s production of “Kinky Boots,” which opens Friday at the Charleston Coliseum Theater, wasn’t that much of a stretch.
“It’s just another Saturday night for me,” Brightwell said and laughed.
But for the other five angels gathered in the study of the guild’s theater on Tennessee Avenue Sunday afternoon, performing drag was new, even if a couple of the actors have worn a dress or two.
Cedrick Farmer, who stars as Lola and the lead “angel” in “Kinky Boots” looked at drag as a chance to stretch out artistically.
“When I saw the role at the Clay Center, I just wanted to do the entire package,” he said. “I mean, I get to go from a female impersonator to a man and then go back to being a female. It’s challenging and fun.”
Actor Dylan Carpenter just wanted to try drag.
He said, “That’s why I auditioned for the role.”
Based on the 2005 film of the same name, “Kinky Boots” follows the story of floundering shoe factory owner Charlie Price.
Through accident or fate, Charlie forms an unexpected and unlikely partnership with Lola, a drag queen. Together, they work to transform a venerable, but struggling family business by introducing a line of fashionable high-heeled boots.
The British comedy wasn’t exactly a runaway success at the box office or a critical darling. It was largely forgotten, but the 2012 stage musical, which included new music from ‘80s pop star Cydni Lauper, found an audience.
It made money, achieved modest critical acclaim and won six Tony Awards on Broadway.
Costuming, hair and makeup are oversized elements to “Kinky Boots” and the light opera guild cast said drag had its ups and downs.
Carpenter said the costuming made it more real for him.
“With every production, there’s a part where the show dips,” he said.
This is after weeks of rehearsals. Everyone gets a little worn down.
“And then the day we got try on costumes was the day that everything just skyrocketed up,” Carpenter said. “It was like, oh my god, this is real. We’re actually doing this and like this is the coolest thing ever.”
Farmer was more reserved. He said putting on the costume for the first time was “kind of scary.” It challenged some of his personal boundaries.
“Growing up, being a gay man, you repress some of those things because of society,” he said. “It was eye-opening. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ I never thought I would do this, but it felt comfortable. I felt like, OK, I can do the show and it’s going to be good.”
Scott Jarrell didn’t mind the dress, but the boots were a different matter.
He said, “The boots make a huge difference, just because they’re so different from anything I’ve worn in any other show or anything I would wear in my daily life.”
Most of the angels aren’t accustomed to wearing footwear with that kind of a heel. That first rehearsal in the boots was a little rough.
“I immediately took them off at the end of the night,” Jarrell said. “My calves felt like they were going to rip out of my leg.”
T.M. Pilato and H. Allen seemed unfazed by the costumes or the heels.
Mark Worlledge smiled and shrugged.
The musical may be having a cultural moment. This year 14 states, including West Virginia, introduced bills to ban or limit drag shows.
Brightwell said he hoped allies would come out for “Kinky Boots.” It was a chance to show some solidarity and besides, he didn’t think what was happening with state legislatures was just about men in dresses. It is never just about men in dresses.
Brightwell said, “If you’re going to cut things out, it’s not just going to be within the LGBTQ community. It’s going to be through everything and that’s a bunch of B.S.”