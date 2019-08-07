CLOG's 'Shrek' ends run this weekend

The Charleston Light Opera Guild continues its production of “Shrek the Musical” at the Charleston Coliseum Little Theater this weekend. The musical, based on the popular animated film “Shrek,” stars Michael D. Gore as Shrek, with Dominick Gray as Donkey, Sara Golden as Princess Fiona and Chris Terpening as Lord Farquaad. The show is considered family-friendly, but is not strictly a “kids show.” Performances are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $25 and are available at the box office or by calling 304-343-2287.