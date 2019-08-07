Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

CLOG's 'Shrek' ends run this weekend

With lots of costumes and makeup, the Charleston Light Opera Guild brings the animated film to life with “Shrek the Musical.” The show closes this weekend at the Charleston Coliseum Little Theater.

 Courtesy photo

The Charleston Light Opera Guild continues its production of “Shrek the Musical” at the Charleston Coliseum Little Theater this weekend. The musical, based on the popular animated film “Shrek,” stars Michael D. Gore as Shrek, with Dominick Gray as Donkey, Sara Golden as Princess Fiona and Chris Terpening as Lord Farquaad. The show is considered family-friendly, but is not strictly a “kids show.” Performances are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $25 and are available at the box office or by calling 304-343-2287.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Wednesday, August 7, 2019

Craigo, Kerry - 1 p.m., Haven of Rest Mausoleum Chapel, Red House.

Eikler, Vickie - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, Cedar Grove.

Ellyson, Edith - 1 p.m., Ellyson Mortuary, Glenville.

Fisher, Teresa - 1 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Groves, James - 2 p.m., Buckhorn United Methodist Church, Buckhorn.

James, Thomas - 1 p.m., High Lawn Memorial Park, Oak Hill.

Lowe Jr., Robert - 11 a.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

Nettles, Halman - 11 a.m., Gip Church, Gip.

Osborne, Alice - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Pauley, David - Noon, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Redman, Mark - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Shelton, Mary - 2 p.m., Wallace Memorial Cemetery, Rainelle.