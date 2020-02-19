Local director takes on race, culture with debut play

It’s his debut play, though actor-turned-director Stuart Frazier hedged calling it that.
Friday night, he opens “The Colored Museum,” a satire and exploration of themes and identities in African American culture written by George C. Wolfe, at the Alban Arts Center, in St. Albans.
“I did direct one other play,” he said. “It was a staged table reading.”
Sitting at Adelphia on Capitol Street, he shrugged and finally agreed that “The Colored Museum” was more than that, and as his first fully produced play, the show might be ambitious for a first-time director.
The material is provocative and hasn’t been performed locally. The cast is entirely African American, which is unusual, and the play doesn’t revolve around a single set of characters moving through a specific story. Instead, it’s a series of 11 sketches.
Frazier’s cast is scattered throughout the production, with actors appearing in different roles throughout individual vignettes. He wasn’t just directing a single, large play, but juggling 11 smaller ones.
“I was very blessed,” Frazier said. “I got a great cast. I’ve got a good mix of veteran performers, fresh talent and people with no real experience. Everybody seemed to connect with the material and I just had a good mix to work with.”
The director described his path to doing the play as a grassroots sort of approach.
Frazier said he heard the Alban was looking to do a play in conjunction with Black History Month, but hadn’t settled on a particular production.
After talking with his wife, actress Bunmi Kusimo-Frazier, he submitted “The Colored Museum” and the theater accepted his offer to produce and direct.
“It’s definitely been one of the biggest challenges I’ve ever had,” he said. “I really had to put my head into it and really think about how I wanted this to look.”
With directing, Frazier said he drew on his experience as an actor, talked to friends he’d worked with in the local theater scene and watched videos online to get tips or insights.
“I wanted to put my own spin on this, of course,” he said.
While “The Colored Museum” offers subject matter about race that’s meant to provoke and encourage discussion, Frazier said the show isn’t just about creating dialogue.
“At the end of the day, it has to entertain,” he said. “It can make people uncomfortable, but it needs to be a good show.”
That may be a fine line, but Frazier said he felt confident his cast could deliver.